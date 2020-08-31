RIPOSTE SANITAIRE COVID-19 NIGER

Summary sheet
The project aims at supporting the government of Niger in its COVID-19 health response plan. This includes acquisition of medicines, medical equipment and supplies, logistics, as well as the strengthening of the medical health system with pandemic preparedness interventions.
The project is supporting the "Plan de preparation et de réponse au nouveau Coronavirus (COVID-19)" of the Nigerien Government to fight COVID-19. The COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to trigger severe shortages in the epidemiological area, healthcare services delivery and supply of critical consumables in an already under-financed and overstretched health sector. The project is key, first, to save human lives and second, to prepare the system for a likely possible further escalation and spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Niger.
The Promoter will implement the project in accordance with the Bank's Environmental and Social Principles and Standards.
The Promoter will implement the project in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
The project will contribute towards the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3 (Good Health and Well-Being) to which both the EU and the EIB are fully committed.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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