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COVID-19 RESPONSE ROMANIA PUBLIC SECTOR

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 87,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Romania : € 87,000,000
Health : € 87,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/12/2022 : € 87,000,000
Other links
Related public register
11/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COVID-19 RESPONSE ROMANIA PUBLIC SECTOR
Related press
Romania: EUR 190m EIB support for companies most impacted by COVID-19
Parent project
CSEE PUBLIC SECTOR COVID-19 RESPONSE

Summary sheet

Release date
16 October 2020
Status
Reference
Under appraisal | 16/10/2020
20200654
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
COVID-19 RESPONSE ROMANIA PUBLIC SECTOR
ROMANIA - MINISTRY OF REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT AND PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 87 million
EUR 111 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Health - Human health and social work activities
Description
Objectives

Financing of investments designed to strengthen the Romanian healthcare sector and to improve preparedness and responsiveness to the COVID-19 pandemic and similar threats.

The project concerns the modernisation of healthcare infrastructure and equipment in several Romanian hospitals. The project is expected to substantially improve the quality of public medical services offered to citizens, at a time when the Romanian healthcare system is under considerable pressure from the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project comprises of construction and refurbishment of selected healthcare facilities. The Bank's services will verify during appraisal the screening decision of the competent authority and the corresponding environmental impact assessments (EIAs), if any are required. In line with Directive 2010/31/EU, the new and rehabilitated buildings will have to meet at least the relevant national targets on energy efficiency. The design energy performance of the healthcare facilities and any specific related targets to be met will be verified during appraisal. It is expected that the project will bring wider benefits to the community as healthcare is an element of social cohesion and economic development.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/24/EU, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
11/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COVID-19 RESPONSE ROMANIA PUBLIC SECTOR
Related projects
Parent project
CSEE PUBLIC SECTOR COVID-19 RESPONSE
Other links
Related press
Romania: EUR 190m EIB support for companies most impacted by COVID-19

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COVID-19 RESPONSE ROMANIA PUBLIC SECTOR
Publication Date
11 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
134319693
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200654
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COVID-19 RESPONSE ROMANIA PUBLIC SECTOR
Other links
Summary sheet
COVID-19 RESPONSE ROMANIA PUBLIC SECTOR
Data sheet
COVID-19 RESPONSE ROMANIA PUBLIC SECTOR
Related press
Romania: EUR 190m EIB support for companies most impacted by COVID-19
Parent project
CSEE PUBLIC SECTOR COVID-19 RESPONSE

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Romania: EUR 190m EIB support for companies most impacted by COVID-19
Other links
Related public register
11/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COVID-19 RESPONSE ROMANIA PUBLIC SECTOR
Parent project
CSEE PUBLIC SECTOR COVID-19 RESPONSE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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