ISCTE STUDENT RESIDENCES AND CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT

The Project supports the implementation of ISCTE's 2020-2030 development strategy. It consists of the renovation and extension of the Lisbon campus and the construction of the new Digital Technologies School in Sintra campus and three student housing units. It is in line with the European Education Area by 2025, the European Research Area and the EIB's Innovation, Digital and Human Capital Public Policy Goal.





The supported investments aim at improving access to high quality higher education in Portugal, creating positive externalities. Additionally, given ISCTE's close relationship with the world of work, the Project has the potential to foster job creation and improve productivity and economic growth. Finally, the investments targeting climate change mitigation will contribute to the construction of a more sustainable future. More than 13 150 students and almost 900 staff will benefit from the Project investments on campus, and the supply of student affordable accommodation will increase by 658 beds.





EIB financing will contribute to diversify the entity's funding sources, while providing the necessary flexibility to implement the project in terms of drawdowns and availability period.