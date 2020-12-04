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SAINT LUCIA COVID-19 HEALTH RESILIENCE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 13,500,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Saint Lucia : € 13,500,000
Health : € 13,500,000
Signature date(s)
20/09/2022 : € 13,500,000
Other links
Related public register
26/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SAINT LUCIA COVID-19 HEALTH RESILIENCE
Related press
Saint Lucia: EIB announces new support for businesses impacted by Covid-19
Related press
St Lucia: The EIB invests €14m (USD 14m) into healthcare infrastructure
Parent project
ACP COVID-19 HEALTH AND ECONOMIC RESILIENCE

Summary sheet

Release date
4 December 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/09/2022
20200632
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SAINT LUCIA COVID-19 HEALTH RESILIENCE
SAINT LUCIA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 14 million
EUR 15 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Health - Human health and social work activities
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the financing of certain interventions aimed at strengthening the emergency response against the COVID-19 crisis, as well as financing of pandemic preparedness medium-term interventions included in the GOSL "2019-Novel Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Plan."

The objective of the operation is to help the Government of Saint Lucia meet emergency needs in the health sector related to the COVID-19 pandemic in line with the national response and intervention plans. The project is key: first, to save human lives and second, to prepare the system for a further escalation and spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, which is already occurring.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that the implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Environmental and Social principles and standards.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Comments

The project will contribute towards the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), in particular SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-Being), SDG 5 (Gender Equality) and SDG1 (No Poverty), to which both the EU and the EIB are fully committed.

Related documents
26/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SAINT LUCIA COVID-19 HEALTH RESILIENCE
Related projects
Parent project
ACP COVID-19 HEALTH AND ECONOMIC RESILIENCE
Other links
Related press
Saint Lucia: EIB announces new support for businesses impacted by Covid-19
Related press
St Lucia: The EIB invests €14m (USD 14m) into healthcare infrastructure

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SAINT LUCIA COVID-19 HEALTH RESILIENCE
Publication Date
26 Jan 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135099232
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200632
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Saint Lucia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
26/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SAINT LUCIA COVID-19 HEALTH RESILIENCE
Other links
Summary sheet
SAINT LUCIA COVID-19 HEALTH RESILIENCE
Data sheet
SAINT LUCIA COVID-19 HEALTH RESILIENCE
Related press
Saint Lucia: EIB announces new support for businesses impacted by Covid-19
Related press
St Lucia: The EIB invests €14m (USD 14m) into healthcare infrastructure
Parent project
ACP COVID-19 HEALTH AND ECONOMIC RESILIENCE

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Saint Lucia: EIB announces new support for businesses impacted by Covid-19
Related press
St Lucia: The EIB invests €14m (USD 14m) into healthcare infrastructure
Other links
Related public register
26/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SAINT LUCIA COVID-19 HEALTH RESILIENCE
Parent project
ACP COVID-19 HEALTH AND ECONOMIC RESILIENCE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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