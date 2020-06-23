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ERLANGEN SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 75,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 75,000,000
Urban development : € 75,000,000
Signature date(s)
26/10/2021 : € 75,000,000
Other links
Related public register
25/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ERLANGEN SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING
Related press
Germany: EIB supports affordable energy-efficient housing in Erlangen

Summary sheet

Release date
11 May 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/10/2021
20200623
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ERLANGEN SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING
GEWOBAU ERLANGEN WOHNUNGSBAUGESELLSCHAFT DER STADT ERLANGEN MBH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 75 million
EUR 193 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the deep energy refurbishment of existing and the construction of new social and affordable housing units, going 20% beyond the standards of nearly zero-energy buildings (NZEB+) by the municipal housing company of the City of Erlangen, Germany.

The operation will finance an investment programme aimed at increasing the number of available social and affordable housing units and to carry out comprehensive upgrades to the existing housing stock. The operation is expected to ameliorate shortages in social and affordable housing supply for low- and medium-income households and contribute to urban regeneration and renewal. Part of the investment programme will aim to improve the energy efficiency of the housing units and to reduce the CO2 footprint.

Additionality and Impact

The Project involves the new construction and refurbishment of social and affordable housing units with high-energy efficiency standards in Erlangen, Germany. The Project meets UN Sustainable Development Goals, various EU Sustainable Urban Development goals and Energy Efficiency targets, and municipal housing objectives. It addresses a number of externalities and sub-optimal investment flows. The Project will increase the supply of social and affordable housing for rent and contribute towards improving the social mix and social inclusion. The modernisation of the existing housing units will improve the resident's living conditions and quality of life. More widely, the Project will contribute to urban regeneration with improvements to the quality and attractiveness of the built environment.
This will be the borrower's first long-term unsecured loan (apart from shareholder funding) and it will increase the affordability of the borrower's substantial investment programme by helping it to optimise its asset encumbrance levels with a view towards mobilising attractive mortgage funding from promotional and/or commercial banks. The Bank's financing will also offer further important benefits such as a long loan maturity and flexibility with respect to availability period, interest rate arrangements and drawdowns, which will enable an optimal alignment with the implementation modalities of the Project.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

National environmental legislation has been harmonised in line with the relevant EU Directives 2011/92/EU Directive (EIA) and 2001/42/EC (SEA). The Bank's appraisal will focus on the Promoter's environmental management capacity to properly apply the EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, the EU EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, as well as the requirements of the EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC, where appropriate. The applicable energy efficiency requirements in line with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings 2010/31/EU, as well as the status of any environmental studies and public consultations related to the housing investments will also be reviewed during project appraisal.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Related documents
25/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ERLANGEN SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING
Other links
Related press
Germany: EIB supports affordable energy-efficient housing in Erlangen

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ERLANGEN SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING
Publication Date
25 Sep 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
138920838
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200623
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
25/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ERLANGEN SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING
Other links
Summary sheet
ERLANGEN SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING
Data sheet
ERLANGEN SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING
Related press
Germany: EIB supports affordable energy-efficient housing in Erlangen

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Germany: EIB supports affordable energy-efficient housing in Erlangen
Other links
Related public register
25/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ERLANGEN SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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