ERLANGEN SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING

The Project involves the new construction and refurbishment of social and affordable housing units with high-energy efficiency standards in Erlangen, Germany. The Project meets UN Sustainable Development Goals, various EU Sustainable Urban Development goals and Energy Efficiency targets, and municipal housing objectives. It addresses a number of externalities and sub-optimal investment flows. The Project will increase the supply of social and affordable housing for rent and contribute towards improving the social mix and social inclusion. The modernisation of the existing housing units will improve the resident's living conditions and quality of life. More widely, the Project will contribute to urban regeneration with improvements to the quality and attractiveness of the built environment.

This will be the borrower's first long-term unsecured loan (apart from shareholder funding) and it will increase the affordability of the borrower's substantial investment programme by helping it to optimise its asset encumbrance levels with a view towards mobilising attractive mortgage funding from promotional and/or commercial banks. The Bank's financing will also offer further important benefits such as a long loan maturity and flexibility with respect to availability period, interest rate arrangements and drawdowns, which will enable an optimal alignment with the implementation modalities of the Project.