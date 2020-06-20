Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

LEONARDO INNOVATION PROGRAMME

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 260,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 3,337,000
Italy : € 256,663,000
Industry : € 260,000,000
Signature date(s)
7/11/2022 : € 3,337,000
7/11/2022 : € 256,663,000
Other links
Related public register
13/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LEONARDO INNOVATION PROGRAMME

Summary sheet

Release date
16 November 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/11/2022
20200620
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LEONARDO INNOVATION PROGRAMME
LEONARDO SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 260 million
EUR 520 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) in the helicopters, space, defence electronics and security business areas, as well as on advanced research activities. The related RDI activities will be performed within Leonardo's research hubs dedicated to leading edge and breakthrough technologies. The investment programme covers the period between 2022 and 2026.

In the helicopters business area, the promoter aims at developing new products with expanded capabilities and performance, as well as new mobility solutions. In the other business areas, the activities target the development of new products ranging from space equipment to sensors, avionics and commercial electronics; in the field of cyber security, the project aims at developing solutions to enhance the protection of institutions, enterprises and citizens. The RDI activities carried out within the research labs aim at maturing technologies to the benefit of the different divisions of Leonardo Group.

Additionality and Impact

The RDI activities included in the financed project cover a wide range of technologies within the helicopters, space, defence electronics and security business areas.


The project will contribute to increasing the promoter's industrial and engineering expertise and to accelerating the accumulation and diffusion of knowledge in Europe, through the promoter's collaboration with universities, research centres and industrial partners. The promoter's investment is also expected to contribute to increasing the technological competence and leadership of the European aerospace and defence industry.


The project contributes to the Bank's "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital" PPG. In the light of the costs incurred in convergence regions in Italy, part of the project (5%) contributes to the development of less-developed regions. Part of the project (24.61%) contributes also to the Bank's CA&ES crosscutting objective.


By supporting investments of a leading aerospace and defence European company in "RDI for dual-use technologies" on products with prevailing civil applications, the project is expected to contribute to the Bank's Strategic European Security Initiative (SESI). 


The project answers on the increasing policy focus on critical technologies supporting European security.


The promoter's investments address the market failures and gaps associated with projects with positive knowledge, environmental and safety externalities generation.


Origination and appraisal of the operation have benefited from the EIB technical expertise.


The proposed operation satisfactorily meets the required funding needs of the promoter as it provides for the necessary flexibility in terms of long tenor and repayment profile, together with a sizeable financing volume. The EIB funding is expected to improve the promoter's financial profile by further diversifying its funding base.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The RDI activities included in the project are not listed in any of the annexes of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU. The project is therefore not subject to the EIA Directive. The Bank's services will review the environmental aspects of the project during the due diligence process.

The promoter has been assessed by EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the European Commission will be informed and would require the promoter to apply those rules.

Related documents
13/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LEONARDO INNOVATION PROGRAMME

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LEONARDO INNOVATION PROGRAMME
Publication Date
13 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131800491
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200620
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LEONARDO INNOVATION PROGRAMME
Other links
Summary sheet
LEONARDO INNOVATION PROGRAMME
Data sheet
LEONARDO INNOVATION PROGRAMME

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications