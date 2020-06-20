LEONARDO INNOVATION PROGRAMME

The RDI activities included in the financed project cover a wide range of technologies within the helicopters, space, defence electronics and security business areas.





The project will contribute to increasing the promoter's industrial and engineering expertise and to accelerating the accumulation and diffusion of knowledge in Europe, through the promoter's collaboration with universities, research centres and industrial partners. The promoter's investment is also expected to contribute to increasing the technological competence and leadership of the European aerospace and defence industry.





The project contributes to the Bank's "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital" PPG. In the light of the costs incurred in convergence regions in Italy, part of the project (5%) contributes to the development of less-developed regions. Part of the project (24.61%) contributes also to the Bank's CA&ES crosscutting objective.





By supporting investments of a leading aerospace and defence European company in "RDI for dual-use technologies" on products with prevailing civil applications, the project is expected to contribute to the Bank's Strategic European Security Initiative (SESI).





The project answers on the increasing policy focus on critical technologies supporting European security.





The promoter's investments address the market failures and gaps associated with projects with positive knowledge, environmental and safety externalities generation.





Origination and appraisal of the operation have benefited from the EIB technical expertise.





The proposed operation satisfactorily meets the required funding needs of the promoter as it provides for the necessary flexibility in terms of long tenor and repayment profile, together with a sizeable financing volume. The EIB funding is expected to improve the promoter's financial profile by further diversifying its funding base.