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ATLANTICA VENTURE CAPITAL FUND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 11,060,968.06
Sector(s)
Services : € 11,060,968.06
Signature date(s)
22/12/2021 : € 11,060,968.06

Summary sheet

Release date
21 October 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/12/2021
20200617
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ATLANTICA VENTURE CAPITAL FUND
SPECIAL PURPOSE ENTITY(IES)/FUND
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 12 million (EUR 10 million)
USD 50 million (EUR 41 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The proposed operation consists of an equity participation of up to USD 12.5m in Atlantica Venture Capital Fund, a USD 50m target venture capital fund focusing on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with a high growth potential (start-ups) and active in the digital and technology sectors in sub-Saharan Africa.

The proposed operation consists of a participation in Atlantica Venture Capital Fund, a new closed-end venture capital fund targeting start-ups in the digital and technology sectors in six sub-Saharan African countries including, among others, Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania and Côte d'Ivoire. The fund's strategy is to generate returns through an active hands-on approach in the FinTech, logistics, agribusiness, Internet of Things (IoT), e-commerce and cybersecurity sectors. The team will seek to create value through an active management approach leveraging their data scientist team to drive the growth and profitability of portfolio companies while building capacity in terms of management, corporate governance as well as environmental and social standards.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The fund's operational guidelines provide for environmental and social due diligence of investee companies according to guidelines acceptable to the Bank.

N/A

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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