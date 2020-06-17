Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Services - Financial and insurance activities
The proposed operation consists of an equity participation of up to USD 12.5m in Atlantica Venture Capital Fund, a USD 50m target venture capital fund focusing on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with a high growth potential (start-ups) and active in the digital and technology sectors in sub-Saharan Africa.
The proposed operation consists of a participation in Atlantica Venture Capital Fund, a new closed-end venture capital fund targeting start-ups in the digital and technology sectors in six sub-Saharan African countries including, among others, Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania and Côte d'Ivoire. The fund's strategy is to generate returns through an active hands-on approach in the FinTech, logistics, agribusiness, Internet of Things (IoT), e-commerce and cybersecurity sectors. The team will seek to create value through an active management approach leveraging their data scientist team to drive the growth and profitability of portfolio companies while building capacity in terms of management, corporate governance as well as environmental and social standards.
The fund's operational guidelines provide for environmental and social due diligence of investee companies according to guidelines acceptable to the Bank.
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