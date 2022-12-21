BRAINLAB SURGERY SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT

The project concerns the promoter's Research Development and Innovation (RDI) activities in Europe in Surgery, Radiosurgery and as of recent, Digital Health - in particular directed at digitalisation within the operating room. By financing this project, the Bank will support a technologically leading globally operating European-based medtech company specialised in software and hardware directed at medical technology and digital solutions in Health.





This Project would further aid to accelerate adoption of digital technologies in the EU, related to R&D, healthcare and digital innovation while improving treatment outcomes. As such, through the financing of this Project aiming to facilitate increased investments in digital innovation the EIB is helping to bridge the digital gap between EU and US, e.g., and the digital divide within EU.





Overall, the financing through the EIB will complement other financing sources and improve its credit risk profile by extending the debt maturity profile. EIB's favourable customised terms are highly appreciated by the company. Therefore, the loan is expected to provide a positive signalling effect in the market and crowd in complementary financing sources.