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BRAINLAB SURGERY SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 50,000,000
Industry : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/12/2022 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
11/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BRAINLAB SURGERY SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BRAINLAB SURGERY SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN GERMANY & NORDIC COUNTRIES

Summary sheet

Release date
2 January 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/12/2022
20200610
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BRAINLAB SURGERY SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT
BRAINLAB AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 154 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the promoter's research and development (R&D) activities within software-based technology and hardware medical devices aiming to improve critical surgeries, radiosurgery treatments and operating room efficiency.

By financing this project, the EIB will support a technologically leading globally operating European AI-based Digital Health company specialised in software and hardware for medical technology, directed at medical solutions in Health.

Additionality and Impact

The project concerns the promoter's Research Development and Innovation (RDI) activities in Europe in Surgery, Radiosurgery and as of recent, Digital Health - in particular directed at digitalisation within the operating room. By financing this project, the Bank will support a technologically leading globally operating European-based medtech company specialised in software and hardware directed at medical technology and digital solutions in Health.


This Project would further aid to accelerate adoption of digital technologies in the EU, related to R&D, healthcare and digital innovation while improving treatment outcomes. As such, through the financing of this Project aiming to facilitate increased investments in digital innovation the EIB is helping to bridge the digital gap between EU and US, e.g., and the digital divide within EU.


Overall, the financing through the EIB will complement other financing sources and improve its credit risk profile by extending the debt maturity profile. EIB's favourable customised terms are highly appreciated by the company. Therefore, the loan is expected to provide a positive signalling effect in the market and crowd in complementary financing sources.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project investments concern research and development activities carried out in existing facilities without changing their already authorized scope, and are not expected to have a significant environmental impact on the surroundings. The project activities neither fall under Annexes I nor II of the EU Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. The promoter complies with all relevant regulations and recommendations related to its business.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity. Thus, it is not covered by the EU Public Procurement Directives. The Promoter's procurement procedures are in line with industry practice. The project would be mostly implemented by staff within the promoter's existing R&D organisation, so there will be limited procurement activity directly related to the project.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
21 December 2022
22 December 2022
Related documents
11/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BRAINLAB SURGERY SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BRAINLAB SURGERY SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT
Related projects
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN GERMANY & NORDIC COUNTRIES

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BRAINLAB SURGERY SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT
Publication Date
11 Jan 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
157736713
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200610
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BRAINLAB SURGERY SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT
Publication Date
31 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
251787151
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20200610
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BRAINLAB SURGERY SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BRAINLAB SURGERY SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT
Other links
Summary sheet
BRAINLAB SURGERY SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT
Data sheet
BRAINLAB SURGERY SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN GERMANY & NORDIC COUNTRIES

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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