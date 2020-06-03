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VIVAWEST ENERGY EFFICIENT QUARTER

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 80,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 80,000,000
Services : € 80,000,000
Signature date(s)
10/11/2020 : € 80,000,000
Other links
Related public register
26/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VIVAWEST ENERGY EFFICIENT QUARTER
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VIVAWEST ENERGY EFFICIENT QUARTER

Summary sheet

Release date
11 January 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/11/2020
20200603
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
VIVAWEST ENERGY EFFICIENT QUARTER
VIVAWEST GMBH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 80 million
EUR 173 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of the Promoter's investment in a new highly energy efficient residential building block in the urban area of Dusseldorf, Germany.

The present project presents an opportunity to support the accelerated adoption of energy efficient new constructions, in line with the KfW-55 standard and above legal requirements in Germany.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The individual buildings to be financed are expected to have very limited negative environmental impacts and to generate environmental benefits through greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reductions. Given the scale, location and nature of the buildings in a built-up urban area, an environmental impact assessment (EIA), as defined under the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU, is not required. The project is in line with the EU Directive (2018/844/EU) amending the 2010 Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (Directive 2010/31/EU) and Directive 2012/27/EU on energy efficiency.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Related documents
26/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VIVAWEST ENERGY EFFICIENT QUARTER
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VIVAWEST ENERGY EFFICIENT QUARTER

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VIVAWEST ENERGY EFFICIENT QUARTER
Publication Date
26 Jan 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
132184275
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200603
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VIVAWEST ENERGY EFFICIENT QUARTER
Publication Date
24 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
252747604
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20200603
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
26/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VIVAWEST ENERGY EFFICIENT QUARTER
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VIVAWEST ENERGY EFFICIENT QUARTER
Other links
Summary sheet
VIVAWEST ENERGY EFFICIENT QUARTER
Data sheet
VIVAWEST ENERGY EFFICIENT QUARTER

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications