AMT VERONA TROLLEYBUS PROJECT

The Project concerns the construction of four new trolleybus lines in the City of Verona (Italy) for a total length of 23 Km, the acquisition of 39 trolleybuses and building of a dedicated depot.

The Project is part of the Promoter's strategy related to sustainable transport as outlined in its Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan and contributes to its objective of reducing the modal share of private cars to the benefit of public and active transport. As such, the Project is consistent with the objectives of the EU Green Deal as well as the EC Smart and Sustainable Mobility Strategy, and contributes to the EIB's Public Policy Goals related to Sustainable Cities and Regions as well as Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability.

The Project is expected to address usual market failures related to transport and urban mobility and to deliver economic benefits in terms of the overall efficiency of urban public transport, including time savings and average operating costs. In addition, a decrease in road congestion, greenhouse gas emissions, air and noise pollution as well as an increase in road safety is expected. In social terms, the Project will provide more affordable mobility solutions and facilitate accessibility to the labour and education markets. The Promoter's effort in this respect is considerable, with only half of direct operating costs that are currently covered by fare revenues. With the support of the existing assistance in terms of work supervision, existing Promoter and Borrower's capacities are deemed adequate.

The Bank provided its technical assistance to the Borrower, thus improving the existing Project and potentially leading to a second phase. The terms and conditions of the EIB financing are expected to facilitate a timely and cost-efficient implementation of the Project thanks to the flexible drawdown schedule and the availability of a fixed interest rate option.