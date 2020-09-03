COVID-19 SERBIAN GOVERNMENT SUPPORT SMES&MIDCAPS

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
The loan would be a part of the Serbian Governmental support programme for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. The loan would be dedicated to investments as well as working capital support to private entities.
This facility is part of the EIB's economic response to the COVID-19 pandemic and contributes to the EUR 1.7 billion EIB financial support package in the Western Balkans region. The loan aims at mobilising funding resources to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 crisis in Serbia by financing small/medium projects carried out by small and medium-sized enterprises.
The
pandemic has exacerbated the known difficulties that the SMEs and Midcaps
experience in accessing cost-effective, long-term finance. These difficulties
arise from the small scale of activities and uncertainties in the markets
leading to lower rates of return and higher risk of failure. The EIB loan will
help the SMEs/Midcaps to alleviate the immediate negative effects of the
pandemic by offering working capital finance, strengthen competitiveness and
build-up of future resilience through financing small-scale investments in
several sectors. The availability of EIB longer term financing with customized terms will contribute to the Serbian Government program of financial support to those small entities, while also having a strong impact on employment retention. This loan is part of the EIB response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the Western Balkans and included in the Team Europe initiative launched by the Commission.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
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Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.