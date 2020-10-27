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BLUEPEAK PRIVATE CAPITAL FUND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 24,614,374.79
Sector(s)
Services : € 24,614,374.79
Signature date(s)
21/05/2021 : € 24,614,374.79
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Summary sheet

Release date
27 October 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/05/2021
20200561
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BLUEPEAK PRIVATE CAPITAL FUND
ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 30 million (EUR 25 million)
USD 200 million (EUR 164 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Investment fund providing growth and expansion capital to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

BluePeak Private Capital Fund is a generalist-sector fund providing growth capital to SMEs and mid-market companies in Africa. The fund will seek to support companies with experienced management teams, stable market positioning and strong growth potential. The operation will support the development of the private sector by increasing access to finance, reducing unemployment and attracting private and institutional investors to the region.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The fund will comply with the EIB's Environmental and Social Guidelines.

The fund will comply with the EIB's procurement policies.

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Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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