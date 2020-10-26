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AVANTCARD ENERGY EFFICIENCY PF4EE FL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 25,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ireland : € 25,000,000
Energy : € 2,500,000
Industry : € 22,500,000
Signature date(s)
29/10/2021 : € 2,500,000
29/10/2021 : € 22,500,000
Other links
Related public register
18/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AVANTCARD ENERGY EFFICIENCY PF4EE FL
Parent project
PF4EE Programme Loan

Summary sheet

Release date
26 October 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/10/2021
20200551
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AVANTCARD ENERGY EFFICIENCY PF4EE FL
AVANTCARD DAC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 25 million
EUR 75 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Framework Loan (FL) for energy efficiency projects in conjunction with a Private Finance for Energy Efficiency (PF4EE) guarantee under operation 20200550.

The operation will support the energy rehabilitation of residential buildings by homeowners, including energy efficiency measures and small-scale renewable energy installations. It aims to enable energy savings, thus helping to achieve national and European targets for energy efficiency. It will also deliver CO2 emission reductions, while also contributing to the security and diversification of energy supply in the EU.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The individual projects under this FL will be small-scale and are expected to bring positive environmental impacts, notably by reducing energy wastage and promoting the use of renewable energy sources for self-consumption by the final beneficiaries, thus lowering greenhouse gas emissions. In addition, the operation will help to extend the useful life of the buildings, which improves the condition of the residential stock overall and minimises construction waste in the long term. In line with EIB policy, the sub-loans will have to comply with EU requirements in the field of environment. The Promoter has to ensure that the sub-projects undertaken by final beneficiaries with the proceeds of the EIB funds should comply with the relevant applicable EU and national legislation.

The Promoter has to ensure that the sub-projects undertaken by final beneficiaries with the proceeds of the EIB funds comply with the relevant applicable EU and national legislation. The operation will be carried out exclusively in the private residential sector in Ireland, whereby homeowners are the final beneficiaries. Therefore, only small-scale private procurement will take place with no public procurement.

Related documents
18/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AVANTCARD ENERGY EFFICIENCY PF4EE FL
Related projects
Parent project
PF4EE Programme Loan

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AVANTCARD ENERGY EFFICIENCY PF4EE FL
Publication Date
18 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
132147510
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200551
Sector(s)
Energy
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
18/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AVANTCARD ENERGY EFFICIENCY PF4EE FL
Other links
Summary sheet
AVANTCARD ENERGY EFFICIENCY PF4EE FL
Data sheet
AVANTCARD ENERGY EFFICIENCY PF4EE FL
Parent project
PF4EE Programme Loan

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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