MOLDOVA ROADS IV

The project is eligible for the European Investment Bank's ("EIB") financing under its External Lending Mandate, as it contributes to the development of economic infrastructure and, in particular, transport. The project is also in line with the European Union - Moldova Association Agreement, which supports among other things, transport and infrastructure development.

The output of this project will be rehabilitation and reconstruction of five approximately 245 km long sections on the extended Trans-European Transport Network network roads of the Republic of Moldova, including improving of efficiency on the bypass of the capital city - Chisinau. The investment is expected to contribute to better connectivity, improved and safe driving conditions on the main roads and de-congestion of Chisinau street network by providing more efficient bypassing possibilities.

Benefits stemming from the EIB financing include: long tenor of EIB loan, flexible draw-down conditions, grace period allowing to start loan repayments only after the completion of the investment programme as well as attractive pricing, which is important given socio-economic implications of the project. Also, the EIB has contributed to the preparation of the project and the presence of the EIB has raised the technical, environmental and social standards followed for the implementation of the project.