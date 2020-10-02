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MOLDOVA ROADS IV

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Moldova : € 150,000,000
Transport : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
31/03/2022 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
25/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MOLDOVA ROADS IV
Related press
Moldova: Team Europe - EIB supports faster EU integration of Moldova with €150 million investment in modern highways and improved road safety
Related story
Roads to connect Ukraine
Related sub-project
RECONSTRUCTION OF M5 RISCANI-BALTI (FL 20200537)

Summary sheet

Release date
2 October 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 31/03/2022
20200537
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MOLDOVA ROADS IV
IS ADMINISTRATIA DE STAT A DRUMURILOR
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 300 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Rehabilitation and upgrade of priority Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) road sections and implementation of road safety measures on selected road segments.

The project will support the rehabilitation and upgrade of priority TEN-T road sections and implementation of road safety measures on selected road segments of three main roads: M2, M3 and M5. Project components largely form part of the Eastern Partnership (EaP) Investment Plan agreed with the European Commission in 2019. In addition to the financing of capital investment, the Framework Loan will also be catalytic to the deployment of technical assistance (TA) resources for the preparation of a pipeline of investments deriving from the TEN-T and the indicative TEN-T investment action plan.

Additionality and Impact

The project is eligible for the European Investment Bank's ("EIB") financing under its External Lending Mandate, as it contributes to the development of economic infrastructure and, in particular, transport. The project is also in line with the European Union - Moldova Association Agreement, which supports among other things, transport and infrastructure development.

 

The output of this project will be rehabilitation and reconstruction of five approximately 245 km long sections on the extended Trans-European Transport Network network roads of the Republic of Moldova, including improving of efficiency on the bypass of the capital city - Chisinau. The investment is expected to contribute to better connectivity, improved and safe driving conditions on the main roads and de-congestion of Chisinau street network by providing more efficient bypassing possibilities.

 

Benefits stemming from the EIB financing include: long tenor of EIB loan, flexible draw-down conditions, grace period allowing to start loan repayments only after the completion of the investment programme as well as attractive pricing, which is important given socio-economic implications of the project. Also, the EIB has contributed to the preparation of the project and the presence of the EIB has raised the technical, environmental and social standards followed for the implementation of the project.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with EIB Environmental and Social Standards and requirements of the relevant environmental and social legal framework in the Republic of Moldova will be assessed during appraisal of individual scheme allocation.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Under ELM Guarantee
Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Political Risk Guarantee.

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Related documents
25/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MOLDOVA ROADS IV
Related projects
Related sub-project
RECONSTRUCTION OF M5 RISCANI-BALTI (FL 20200537)
Other links
Related press
Moldova: Team Europe - EIB supports faster EU integration of Moldova with €150 million investment in modern highways and improved road safety

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MOLDOVA ROADS IV
Publication Date
25 Sep 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
140699265
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200537
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Moldova
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
25/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MOLDOVA ROADS IV
Other links
Summary sheet
MOLDOVA ROADS IV
Data sheet
MOLDOVA ROADS IV
Related press
Moldova: Team Europe - EIB supports faster EU integration of Moldova with €150 million investment in modern highways and improved road safety
Related story
Roads to connect Ukraine
Related sub-project
RECONSTRUCTION OF M5 RISCANI-BALTI (FL 20200537)

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Moldova: Team Europe - EIB supports faster EU integration of Moldova with €150 million investment in modern highways and improved road safety
Related story
Roads to connect Ukraine
Other links
Related public register
25/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MOLDOVA ROADS IV
Related sub-project
RECONSTRUCTION OF M5 RISCANI-BALTI (FL 20200537)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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