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BUCHAREST MEDICINE UNIVERSITY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 24,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Romania : € 24,000,000
Education : € 11,760,000
Services : € 12,240,000
Signature date(s)
11/12/2020 : € 11,760,000
11/12/2020 : € 12,240,000
Other links
Related public register
02/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BUCHAREST MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
Related EFSI register
20/07/2020 - ROMANIA HIGHER EDUCATION PROGRAMME LOAN
Related press
Romania: EIB confirms EUR 24 million support to strengthen research, education, and public health at Bucharest University of Medicine and Pharmacy and outlines Romania higher education investment scheme
Parent project
ROMANIA HIGHER EDUCATION PROGRAMME LOAN

Summary sheet

Release date
19 January 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/12/2020
20200534
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BUCHAREST MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
UNIVERSITATEA DE MEDICINA SI FARMACIE CAROL DAVILA DIN BUCURESTI
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 24 million
EUR 48 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the refurbishment of the Faculty of Medicine and the construction of the research centre part of University of Medicine and Pharmacy "Carol Davila" of Bucharest.

The project is part of a longer term modernisation programme of the University and in line with EU public policy goals associated with Education and Training 2020, Horizon 2020, and the Urban Agenda for the EU. The project contributes to the European Higher Education Area and the European Research Area by enhancing teaching and learning environments and improving research facilities. The proposed operation provides additional financial resources for the expansion and improvement of both teaching and research activities and therefore, responds to various needs of the innovation system in Romania, most notably the supply of highly skilled graduates in areas of key economic and social importance and the provision of infrastructure for public research.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Directive 2011/92/EU amended by 2014/52/EU does not specifically mention the need for an environmental impact assessment (EIA) for buildings relating to education, but it may be that some sub-projects can be regarded as urban renewal projects (Annex II of the European Directive). This will be analysed in detail during the development of the studies. The possible impact on natural sites will be checked prior to the building permit authorisation request stage.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
02/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BUCHAREST MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
20/07/2020 - ROMANIA HIGHER EDUCATION PROGRAMME LOAN
Related projects
Parent project
ROMANIA HIGHER EDUCATION PROGRAMME LOAN
Other links
Related press
Romania: EIB confirms EUR 24 million support to strengthen research, education, and public health at Bucharest University of Medicine and Pharmacy and outlines Romania higher education investment scheme

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BUCHAREST MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
Publication Date
2 Feb 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131275801
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200534
Sector(s)
Services
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - ROMANIA HIGHER EDUCATION PROGRAMME LOAN
Publication Date
20 Jul 2020
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
132065297
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20200534
Last update
20 Jul 2020
Sector(s)
Services, Education
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BUCHAREST MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
Related EFSI register
20/07/2020 - ROMANIA HIGHER EDUCATION PROGRAMME LOAN
Other links
Summary sheet
BUCHAREST MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
Data sheet
BUCHAREST MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
Related press
Romania: EIB confirms EUR 24 million support to strengthen research, education, and public health at Bucharest University of Medicine and Pharmacy and outlines Romania higher education investment scheme
Parent project
ROMANIA HIGHER EDUCATION PROGRAMME LOAN

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Romania: EIB confirms EUR 24 million support to strengthen research, education, and public health at Bucharest University of Medicine and Pharmacy and outlines Romania higher education investment scheme
Other links
Related public register
02/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BUCHAREST MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
Related EFSI register
20/07/2020 - ROMANIA HIGHER EDUCATION PROGRAMME LOAN
Parent project
ROMANIA HIGHER EDUCATION PROGRAMME LOAN

Photogallery

Bucharest Medicine University
Bucharest Medicine University
©EIB

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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