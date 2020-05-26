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KOSOVO COVID19 RESPONSE FOR SMES

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 40,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Kosovo* : € 40,000,000
Credit lines : € 40,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/06/2021 : € 40,000,000
Other links
Related press
Kosovo*: Team Europe - EIB funds to support economic recovery from COVID-19 impact and development of small businesses
Parent project
WB COVID-19 RESPONSE - PUBLIC SECTOR AND NPBS PL

Summary sheet

Release date
5 November 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/06/2021
20200526
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
KOSOVO COVID19 RESPONSE FOR SMES
KOSOVO* CREDIT GUARANTEE FUND
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 40 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Facility provided to the Government of Kosovo to support the economic recovery in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. The facility will be used to strengthen the Kosovo Credit Guarantee Fund so that it can extend guarantees towards commercial banks to support micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

Supporting the financing of working capital needs and investments projects of MSMEs in Kosovo, with particular focus on the sectors most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The operation is part of a wider crisis support programme for the countries in the Western Balkans.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank will require the Kosovo Credit Guarantee Fund to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the projects carried out by the final beneficiaries receiving Bank financing will comply with national legislation and the ElB's Environmental and Social Standards.

The Bank will require the Kosovo Credit Guarantee Fund to take all requisite measures to ensure that any procurement procedures carried out by final beneficiaries for the sub-projects that the Bank finances are in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee
Comments

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

*This designation is without prejudice to positions on status, and is in line with UNSCR 1244/1999 and the ICJ Opinion on the Kosovo declaration of independence.

Related projects
Parent project
WB COVID-19 RESPONSE - PUBLIC SECTOR AND NPBS PL
Other links
Related press
Kosovo*: Team Europe - EIB funds to support economic recovery from COVID-19 impact and development of small businesses

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Kosovo*: Team Europe - EIB funds to support economic recovery from COVID-19 impact and development of small businesses
Other links
Parent project
WB COVID-19 RESPONSE - PUBLIC SECTOR AND NPBS PL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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