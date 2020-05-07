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FRANCE INVESTISSEMENT TOURISME 2

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 60,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 60,000,000
Services : € 60,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/05/2021 : € 60,000,000
Other links
Related EFSI register
13/10/2021 - FRANCE INVESTISSEMENT TOURISME 2
Related press
France: Recovery Plan - Bpifrance and EIB mobilising to boost cash flow for mid-caps and tourism sector

Summary sheet

Release date
15 September 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/05/2021
20200507
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FRANCE INVESTISSEMENT TOURISME 2
BPIFRANCE INVESTISSEMENT
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 60 million
EUR 240 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

France Investissement Tourisme 2 is an equity / quasi-equity fund managed by Bpifrance Investissement targeting French small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and small mid-caps in the tourism sector. Since the COVID-19 outbreak, tourism operators face a lack of own resources (all types of junior finance) entailing financial instability and difficulties for investing. The fund will provide support to about 100 SMEs / small mid-caps between 2020 and 2023. This operation consists of a EUR 60m commitment to the fund, and it benefits from the EFSI guarantee (NPB Equity window).

France Investissement Tourisme 2 is an initiative of Bpifrance Investissement taken in response to the COVID-19 crisis and focusing on tourism investments. FIT2 aims at reaching a target size of EUR 240m. It aims to provide financial support to about 100 tourism operators (SMEs and small mid-caps) lacking the own resources and financial stability to access the necessary funding in order to upgrade or expand their business, even more so after the outbreak of the COVID-19 crisis. Bpifrance Investissement will typically target enterprises with solid fundamentals, which have been impacted negatively by the COVID-19 crisis, and follow three objectives: (i) support their recovery with equity / quasi-equity funding, (ii) help their transformational efforts to invest and innovate towards tomorrow's forms of tourism comprising sustainable and greener approaches, smarter and digitalised processes, resource-efficient renovations etc. and (iii) contribute to the emergence of larger and more resilient players through organic and external growth.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The renovation of touristic premises is expected to represent a significant share of the investments made by the France Investment Tourism 2's investee companies, which should, in many instances, entail positive environmental externalities in terms of energy savings and CO2 emissions. In addition, the development of greener and more resource-efficient infrastructure and activities is increasingly requested by market demand, and in line with the EU's policies regarding tourism.

Portfolio companies will all be SMEs or mid-caps not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Therefore they will be not be subject to EU public procurement directives.

Related documents
13/10/2021 - FRANCE INVESTISSEMENT TOURISME 2
Other links
Related press
France: Recovery Plan - Bpifrance and EIB mobilising to boost cash flow for mid-caps and tourism sector

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

scoreboard - FRANCE INVESTISSEMENT TOURISME 2
Publication Date
12 Oct 2021
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
150233153
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20200507
Last update
13 Oct 2021
Sector(s)
Services
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related EFSI register
13/10/2021 - FRANCE INVESTISSEMENT TOURISME 2
Other links
Summary sheet
FRANCE INVESTISSEMENT TOURISME 2
Data sheet
FRANCE INVESTISSEMENT TOURISME 2
Related press
France: Recovery Plan - Bpifrance and EIB mobilising to boost cash flow for mid-caps and tourism sector

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: Recovery Plan - Bpifrance and EIB mobilising to boost cash flow for mid-caps and tourism sector
Other links
Related EFSI register
13/10/2021 - FRANCE INVESTISSEMENT TOURISME 2

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