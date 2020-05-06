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EIFFEL ENERGY TRANSITION COVID-19 TOP-UP

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Sector(s)
Energy : € 30,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/11/2020 : € 15,000,000
23/11/2020 : € 15,000,000
Other links
Related public register
01/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EIFFEL ENERGY TRANSITION COVID-19 TOP-UP
Related EFSI register
23/10/2020 - EIFFEL ENERGY TRANSITION COVID-19 TOP-UP

Summary sheet

Release date
28 July 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/11/2020
20200506
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EIFFEL ENERGY TRANSITION COVID-19 TOP-UP
EIFFEL INVESTMENT GROUP SAS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 30 million
EUR 150 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Top-up fund to be established alongside the Eiffel Energy Transition Fund, with the aim of providing funding to renewable energy project developers that face scarcity of funding in the delivery of projects due to disruption caused in lending markets and project cycles as a result of COVID-19.

Top-up fund to be established alongside the Eiffel Energy Transition Fund, with the aim of providing funding to renewable energy project developers that face scarcity of funding in the delivery of projects due to disruption caused in lending markets and project cycles as a result of COVID-19.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Some of the projects and, in particular, the renewable energy projects to be financed by the Fund are expected to fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU in which case the projects would be subject to an EIA based on Annex III of the EIA Directive. The legal documentation to be entered into between the Bank and the Fund will include an obligation on the Fund Manager to ensure that the portfolio is in compliance with the national law, EU environmental legislation as well as the EIB Environmental and Social Standards.

The Bank will require the Fund Manager to take all the requisite measures to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the projects financed by the Fund will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC / 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
01/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EIFFEL ENERGY TRANSITION COVID-19 TOP-UP
23/10/2020 - EIFFEL ENERGY TRANSITION COVID-19 TOP-UP

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EIFFEL ENERGY TRANSITION COVID-19 TOP-UP
Publication Date
1 Oct 2020
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
132156200
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200506
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - EIFFEL ENERGY TRANSITION COVID-19 TOP-UP
Publication Date
22 Oct 2020
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
134395424
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20200506
Last update
23 Oct 2020
Sector(s)
Energy
Countries
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
01/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EIFFEL ENERGY TRANSITION COVID-19 TOP-UP
Related EFSI register
23/10/2020 - EIFFEL ENERGY TRANSITION COVID-19 TOP-UP
Other links
Summary sheet
EIFFEL ENERGY TRANSITION COVID-19 TOP-UP
Data sheet
EIFFEL ENERGY TRANSITION COVID-19 TOP-UP

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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