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BGK MUNICIPAL FACILITY & COVID 19 RESPONSE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 156,121,060.76
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 156,121,060.76
Urban development : € 156,121,060.76
Signature date(s)
27/05/2021 : € 156,121,060.76
Other links
Related public register
29/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BGK MUNICIPAL FACILITY & COVID 19 RESPONSE
Related press
Poland: EIB and Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego set up joint scheme for mid-sized cities

Summary sheet

Release date
17 November 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/05/2021
20200501
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BGK MUNICIPAL FACILITY & COVID 19 RESPONSE
PUBLIC ENTITY(IES)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 700 million (EUR 158 million)
PLN 1000 million (EUR 225 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Intermediated framework loan to finance eligible projects and the COVID-19 response in municipalities in Poland.

The operation involves extending a framework loan to BGK, Poland's national promotional bank, aimed at financing eligible multi-sector investment plans in pre-defined sectors (including expenditures in healthcare and civil protection systems designed to respond to the the COVID-19 pandemic). The concrete schemes will be identified at a later stage. The project falls under the COVID-note since it will also finance: -COVID-19-related expenditures identified as eligible for financing for up to 100% of eligible project cost in the sectors of healthcare and civil protection (that are statutory tasks of Polish municipalities); and -investment projects not directly related to the COVID-19 emergency, but which will indirectly free up capacity for municipalities to finance COVID-19-related expenditures.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank will ensure that all schemes financed under this operation comply with the relevant EU Directives: EU EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC respectively). For the new and refurbished buildings and energy efficiency measures, compliance of the schemes with the EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings will also be ensured. BGK's environmental management capacity to properly apply the EU Directives was assessed by the Bank under previous operations and was deemed satisfactory. The schemes to be proposed under this operation should have an overall positive impact on the environment and should promote sustainable urban development. Some of the schemes may, however, fall under Annex I or Annex II of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. This will be further assessed during project appraisal.

The Bank will require that BGK verifies that the municipalities ensure that contracts for implementation of each scheme are tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/24/EU, 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
29/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BGK MUNICIPAL FACILITY & COVID 19 RESPONSE
Other links
Related press
Poland: EIB and Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego set up joint scheme for mid-sized cities

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BGK MUNICIPAL FACILITY & COVID 19 RESPONSE
Publication Date
29 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135062455
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200501
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
29/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BGK MUNICIPAL FACILITY & COVID 19 RESPONSE
Other links
Summary sheet
BGK MUNICIPAL FACILITY & COVID 19 RESPONSE
Data sheet
BGK MUNICIPAL FACILITY & COVID 19 RESPONSE
Related press
Poland: EIB and Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego set up joint scheme for mid-sized cities

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: EIB and Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego set up joint scheme for mid-sized cities
Other links
Related public register
29/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BGK MUNICIPAL FACILITY & COVID 19 RESPONSE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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