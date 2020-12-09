Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

SOCIETE GENERALE RENEWABLE ENERGY FL ITALY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 125,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 125,000,000
Energy : € 125,000,000
Signature date(s)
9/12/2020 : € 125,000,000
Other links
Related public register
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOCIETE GENERALE RENEWABLE ENERGY FL ITALY
Parent project
CLIMATE ACTION PROGRAMME LOAN ITALY

Summary sheet

Release date
21 December 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 09/12/2020
20200495
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SOCIETE GENERALE RENEWABLE ENERGY FL ITALY
SOCIETE GENERALE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 125 million
EUR 200 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Framework loan to support a pipeline of small to medium size projects in the field of renewable energy in Italy.

This project aims to contribute to renewable energy targets in Italy and the European Union.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

This operation aims at generating environmental benefits by supporting projects that help mitigate climate change. The Bank will assess the capacity and procedures of the Financial Intermediary to ensure compliance with the national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations as well as their capacity to support the Bank's public disclosure policy, which aims to facilitate access by the public to environmentally-relevant information.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU Procurement Directives, as appropriate.

Related documents
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOCIETE GENERALE RENEWABLE ENERGY FL ITALY
Related projects
Parent project
CLIMATE ACTION PROGRAMME LOAN ITALY

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOCIETE GENERALE RENEWABLE ENERGY FL ITALY
Publication Date
30 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133462449
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200495
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOCIETE GENERALE RENEWABLE ENERGY FL ITALY
Other links
Summary sheet
SOCIETE GENERALE RENEWABLE ENERGY FL ITALY
Data sheet
SOCIETE GENERALE RENEWABLE ENERGY FL ITALY
Parent project
CLIMATE ACTION PROGRAMME LOAN ITALY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications