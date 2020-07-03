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GALICIA COVID-19 RESPONSE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 80,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 80,000,000
Health : € 80,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/03/2021 : € 80,000,000
Other links
Related public register
28/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GALICIA COVID-19 RESPONSE
Related public register
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GALICIA COVID-19 RESPONSE
Parent project
IBERIA COVID-19 HEALTHCARE PROGRAMME LOAN

Summary sheet

Release date
3 July 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/03/2021
20200446
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GALICIA COVID-19 RESPONSE
COMUNIDAD AUTONOMA DE GALICIA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 80 million
EUR 124 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Health - Human health and social work activities
Description
Objectives

Financing of eligible investments incurred by the regional government of Galicia in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic

The project will contribute to the region's preparedness and response efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns operational and capital expenditures that are expected to be carried out in the Promoter's existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. However, in case the Promoter is notified by one of the competent environmental authorities that one of the components constituting the project should require an EIA or equivalent, a copy of such EIA needs to be sent to the EIB once established.

The Promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/24/EU, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
28/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GALICIA COVID-19 RESPONSE
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GALICIA COVID-19 RESPONSE
Related projects
Parent project
IBERIA COVID-19 HEALTHCARE PROGRAMME LOAN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GALICIA COVID-19 RESPONSE
Publication Date
28 Aug 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130582942
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200446
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GALICIA COVID-19 RESPONSE
Publication Date
24 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
165419770
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20200446
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
28/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GALICIA COVID-19 RESPONSE
Related public register
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GALICIA COVID-19 RESPONSE
Other links
Summary sheet
GALICIA COVID-19 RESPONSE
Data sheet
GALICIA COVID-19 RESPONSE
Parent project
IBERIA COVID-19 HEALTHCARE PROGRAMME LOAN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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