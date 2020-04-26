ATI MEMBERSHIP CONTRIBUTION BURKINA FASO

Financing the membership contribution of Burkina Faso in the capital of the African Trade Insurance Agency (ATI). Such participation will enable Burkina Faso and in particular its private sector to benefit from the guarantee mechanism and trade investment instruments offered by ATI and help mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic through providing economic resilience support.

Becoming a member of ATI will enable Burkina Faso to access a range of guarantee instruments and other investment and trade insurance products offered by ATI. The operation will benefit both i) local private sector actors including small and medium-sized companies (SMEs) through the provision of an extensive set of financing tools in support of investment and trade and ii) foreign investors, thereby enhancing access to foreign direct investment (FDI) for the country's economy. In addition to private sector enterprises including MSMEs, ATI can support public-private partnership (PPP) projects complementing DFI and commercial bank financing, for example in the energy sector. As a result, the operation will support industrial development, manufacturing and trade across various productive sectors of the economy. This type of financing support is particularly needed at this time, in view of the severe impacts of the COVID-19 crisis on African economies. It is also fully aligned with the EU policy for the region. The project is expected to contribute to several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), in particular to inclusive economic growth (SDG 8) and to poverty reduction (SDG 1).