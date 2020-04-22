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COVID 19 RAPID RESPONSE TO THE MALDIVES

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 40,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Maldives : € 40,000,000
Credit lines : € 40,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/06/2020 : € 20,000,000
29/10/2021 : € 20,000,000
Other links
Related press
#TeamEurope: Faster post-COVID-19 recovery of the Maldives’ economy with €20 million loan from the EIB

Summary sheet

Release date
12 May 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/06/2020
20200422
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
COVID 19 RAPID RESPONSE TO THE MALDIVES
BANK OF MALDIVES PLC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 40 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Dedicated credit line for re-establishing the economy through financing micro, small and medium-sized private sector projects in industry, tourism and other service sectors affected, directly and indirectly, by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The project is a dedicated credit line for the continuation of re-establishing the economy through financing of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in private sector projects in industry, tourism and other service sectors affected, directly and indirectly, by the COVID-19 crisis. The original SME Facility was fully disbursed on 30 October 2020 and allocated by the end of April. The objective of the additional financing is to continue to help cushion the economic impacts of COVID-19 by providing support to affected businesses. The facility would directly target affected populations within a wide geographic and economic distribution across the Maldives.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Other links
Related press
#TeamEurope: Faster post-COVID-19 recovery of the Maldives’ economy with €20 million loan from the EIB

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
#TeamEurope: Faster post-COVID-19 recovery of the Maldives’ economy with €20 million loan from the EIB
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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