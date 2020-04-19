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MICROFLUIDIC TECHNOLOGY R&D (IDFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 10,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 10,000,000
Services : € 10,000,000
Signature date(s)
7/09/2020 : € 10,000,000
Other links
Related public register
11/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MICROFLUIDIC TECHNOLOGY R&D (IDFF)
Related press
Poland: EIB lends up to EUR 10 million to Scope Fluidics to develop diagnostics equipment for infectious diseases
Related story
Treat, test, vaccinate
Related story
On the trail of COVID-19

Summary sheet

Release date
27 November 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/09/2020
20200419
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MICROFLUIDIC TECHNOLOGY R&D (IDFF)
SCOPE FLUIDICS SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 10 million
EUR 20 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Services - Professional, scientific and technical activities
Description
Objectives

The Promoter is a Polish med tech company developing innovative products in the field of diagnostics and health care with a focus on antibiotic resistance of bacteria and viral pathogens (including COVID-19).

The proposed transaction will support research and development (R&D) investments required to bring products to the market addressing high unmet medical needs, in a growing patient population, preserving and cultivating highly skilled employment opportunities.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project mainly concerns investments in R&D that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EC. However, full environmental details will be verified during appraisal.

The Promoter is a private company, not operating in the utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority; thus the project is not covered by the EU directives on procurement. However, the Promoter's procurement procedures are expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank's services will verify details during the project due diligence.

Related documents
11/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MICROFLUIDIC TECHNOLOGY R&D (IDFF)
Other links
Related press
Poland: EIB lends up to EUR 10 million to Scope Fluidics to develop diagnostics equipment for infectious diseases

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MICROFLUIDIC TECHNOLOGY R&D (IDFF)
Publication Date
11 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130718672
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200419
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MICROFLUIDIC TECHNOLOGY R&D (IDFF)
Other links
Summary sheet
MICROFLUIDIC TECHNOLOGY R&D (IDFF)
Data sheet
MICROFLUIDIC TECHNOLOGY R&D (IDFF)
Related press
Poland: EIB lends up to EUR 10 million to Scope Fluidics to develop diagnostics equipment for infectious diseases
Related story
Treat, test, vaccinate
Related story
On the trail of COVID-19

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: EIB lends up to EUR 10 million to Scope Fluidics to develop diagnostics equipment for infectious diseases
Related story
Treat, test, vaccinate
Related story
On the trail of COVID-19
Other links
Related public register
11/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MICROFLUIDIC TECHNOLOGY R&D (IDFF)

Photogallery

Poland: EIB lends up to EUR 10 million to Scope Fluidics to develop diagnostics equipment for infectious diseases
Microfluidic Technology RD (IDFF)
©Scope

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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