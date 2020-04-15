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SAFRAN DECARBONISATION RDI PROGRAM

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 500,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 500,000,000
Industry : € 500,000,000
Signature date(s)
4/03/2021 : € 500,000,000
Other links
Related public register
16/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SAFRAN DECARBONISATION RDI PROGRAM
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SAFRAN DECARBONISATION RDI PROGRAM
Related press
France: Safran signs €500 million loan agreement with EIB to finance research on future aircraft propulsion systems

Summary sheet

Release date
15 March 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/03/2021
20200415
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SAFRAN DECARBONISATION RDI PROGRAM
SAFRAN
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 500 million
EUR 1125 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the Promoter's investments in research, development and innovation (RDI) on innovative propulsion systems for next generation single-aisle airliners. It centres on four main pillars, namely: (i) engine efficiency, (ii) energy management, (iii) disruptive engine concepts for a wider adoption of low-carbon fuels as well as (iv) technology integration. The financed activities will be carried out primarily in France and will cover the period 2020-2024.

The project aims at supporting the Promoter's long-term technology roadmap to drastically improve fuel efficiency of next generation aircraft and represents a step towards the more ambitious target of zero-emission flights by 2050.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is expected to be carried out in existing facilities that will not change their already authorised scope due to the project. The need for an environmental impact assessment (EIA) as per directive 2011/92/EU amended by directive 2014/52 EU is therefore unlikely. The Bank's services will review the environmental aspects of the project during the due diligence process.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is subject to EU public procurement legislation, then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the Promoter to apply those rules.

Related documents
16/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SAFRAN DECARBONISATION RDI PROGRAM
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SAFRAN DECARBONISATION RDI PROGRAM
Other links
Related press
France: Safran signs €500 million loan agreement with EIB to finance research on future aircraft propulsion systems

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SAFRAN DECARBONISATION RDI PROGRAM
Publication Date
16 Mar 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133535778
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200415
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SAFRAN DECARBONISATION RDI PROGRAM
Publication Date
30 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
252345857
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20200415
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SAFRAN DECARBONISATION RDI PROGRAM
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SAFRAN DECARBONISATION RDI PROGRAM
Other links
Summary sheet
SAFRAN DECARBONISATION RDI PROGRAM
Data sheet
SAFRAN DECARBONISATION RDI PROGRAM
Related press
France: Safran signs €500 million loan agreement with EIB to finance research on future aircraft propulsion systems

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: Safran signs €500 million loan agreement with EIB to finance research on future aircraft propulsion systems
Other links
Related public register
16/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SAFRAN DECARBONISATION RDI PROGRAM
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SAFRAN DECARBONISATION RDI PROGRAM

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications