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SENEGAL COVID-19 HEALTH PROGRAMME

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 75,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Senegal : € 75,000,000
Industry : € 75,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/07/2020 : € 75,000,000
Other links
Related press
Senegal: COVID-19 – Team Europe supports private sector
Related press
Senegal: EIB provides €75 million to Institut Pasteur de Dakar for new vaccine manufacturing facility
Parent project
ACP COVID-19 HEALTH AND ECONOMIC RESILIENCE

Summary sheet

Release date
3 June 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/07/2020
20200413
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SENEGAL COVID-19 HEALTH PROGRAMME
ACCEPTABLE BANK(S)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 75 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will contribute to the financing facility (mécanisme de financement) put in place by the Senegalese government in the context of its economic and social resilience response to the pandemic.

The aim is to mobilise funding sources to SMEs and midcaps in Senegal to mitigate the financial and economic impact of the pandemic. It is a sub-operation under the Africa, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) Covid-19 Health and Economic Resilience programme loan, as well as part of the EIB's contribution to tackle the impact of Covid-19 outside the EU, in line with the "Team Europe" approach.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national legislation.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Related projects
Parent project
ACP COVID-19 HEALTH AND ECONOMIC RESILIENCE
Other links
Related press
Senegal: COVID-19 – Team Europe supports private sector
Related press
Senegal: EIB provides €75 million to Institut Pasteur de Dakar for new vaccine manufacturing facility

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Senegal: COVID-19 – Team Europe supports private sector
Related press
Senegal: EIB provides €75 million to Institut Pasteur de Dakar for new vaccine manufacturing facility
Other links
Parent project
ACP COVID-19 HEALTH AND ECONOMIC RESILIENCE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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