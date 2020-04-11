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IBERDROLA INNOVATION & SUSTAINABILITY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 100,000,000
Energy : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/01/2021 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
05/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IBERDROLA INNOVATION & SUSTAINABILITY
Related public register
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IBERDROLA INNOVATION & SUSTAINABILITY
Related press
Spain: EIB provides €100 million of financing to support Iberdrola’s innovation strategy

Summary sheet

Release date
19 April 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/01/2021
20200411
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
IBERDROLA INNOVATION & SUSTAINABILITY
IBERDROLA SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 217 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project is an investment programme of selected investments in research, development and innovation (RDI) in the Promoter's strategic business areas over the period 2020-2023, developing innovative and sustainable technologies and initiatives in the fields of: i) renewable energy sources and technologies for the integration of a renewable mix, ii) innovative customer smart solutions (in retail) and digital innovation. The investments are intended to develop the Promoter's range of technologies, products and services, and to transform existing products into innovative ones as well as increase operational efficiency and excellence. The RDI activities will all be carried out in existing research and development (R&D) facilities at several locations in Spain.

The RDI programme is focused on contributions towards Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in both energy and business sustainability, including clean generation technologies, smart solutions and devices, digitalisation, automation and cybersecurity, as well as programmes aimed at environmental impact prevention and remediation, socio-economic development, cooperation and solidarity, among others.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The EIB will check during the diligence that the full scope of the project is eligible for EIB financing, in particular the envisaged clean or low emission technologies, in view of the new EIB Energy Lending Policy (ELP).

The EIB will check during the diligence that the full scope of the project is eligible for EIB financing, in particular the envisaged clean or low emission technologies, in view of the new EIB Energy Lending Policy (ELP).

Related documents
05/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IBERDROLA INNOVATION & SUSTAINABILITY
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IBERDROLA INNOVATION & SUSTAINABILITY
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB provides €100 million of financing to support Iberdrola’s innovation strategy

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IBERDROLA INNOVATION & SUSTAINABILITY
Publication Date
5 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133497107
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200411
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IBERDROLA INNOVATION & SUSTAINABILITY
Publication Date
28 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
234042102
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20200411
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IBERDROLA INNOVATION & SUSTAINABILITY
Related public register
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IBERDROLA INNOVATION & SUSTAINABILITY
Other links
Summary sheet
IBERDROLA INNOVATION & SUSTAINABILITY
Data sheet
IBERDROLA INNOVATION & SUSTAINABILITY
Related press
Spain: EIB provides €100 million of financing to support Iberdrola’s innovation strategy

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB provides €100 million of financing to support Iberdrola’s innovation strategy
Other links
Related public register
05/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IBERDROLA INNOVATION & SUSTAINABILITY
Related public register
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IBERDROLA INNOVATION & SUSTAINABILITY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications