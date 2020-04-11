IBERDROLA INNOVATION & SUSTAINABILITY

Summary sheet
The project is an investment programme of selected investments in research, development and innovation (RDI) in the Promoter's strategic business areas over the period 2020-2023, developing innovative and sustainable technologies and initiatives in the fields of: i) renewable energy sources and technologies for the integration of a renewable mix, ii) innovative customer smart solutions (in retail) and digital innovation. The investments are intended to develop the Promoter's range of technologies, products and services, and to transform existing products into innovative ones as well as increase operational efficiency and excellence. The RDI activities will all be carried out in existing research and development (R&D) facilities at several locations in Spain.
The RDI programme is focused on contributions towards Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in both energy and business sustainability, including clean generation technologies, smart solutions and devices, digitalisation, automation and cybersecurity, as well as programmes aimed at environmental impact prevention and remediation, socio-economic development, cooperation and solidarity, among others.
The EIB will check during the diligence that the full scope of the project is eligible for EIB financing, in particular the envisaged clean or low emission technologies, in view of the new EIB Energy Lending Policy (ELP).
The EIB will check during the diligence that the full scope of the project is eligible for EIB financing, in particular the envisaged clean or low emission technologies, in view of the new EIB Energy Lending Policy (ELP).
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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