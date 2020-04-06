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LBBW COVID-19 ABS FOR SMES & MIDCAPS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 95,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 95,000,000
Credit lines : € 95,000,000
Signature date(s)
10/12/2020 : € 95,000,000
Other links
Related EFSI register
02/09/2020 - EU PL ABS COVID19 RESPONSE FOR SMES&MIDCAPS
Related press
Germany: EIB Group and LBBW join forces to support small and medium-sized companies in the COVID-19 crisis
Parent project
EU PL ABS COVID19 RESPONSE FOR SMES&MIDCAPS

Summary sheet

Release date
21 December 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/12/2020
20200406
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LBBW COVID-19 ABS FOR SMES & MIDCAPS
LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 95 million
EUR 840 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Guarantee on an existing portfolio of assets, aimed at supporting new financing for small and medium enterprises and mid-caps in Germany. The operation is a response to the COVID-19 pandemic under the program "EU PL ABS COVID19 Response for SME&MIDCAPS 2020-0267".

Guarantee on an existing portfolio of assets, aimed at supporting new financing for small and medium enterprises and mid-caps in Germany. The operation is a response to the COVID-19 pandemic under the program "EU PL ABS COVID19 Response for SME&MIDCAPS 2020-0267".

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Related documents
02/09/2020 - EU PL ABS COVID19 RESPONSE FOR SMES&MIDCAPS
Related projects
Parent project
EU PL ABS COVID19 RESPONSE FOR SMES&MIDCAPS
Other links
Related press
Germany: EIB Group and LBBW join forces to support small and medium-sized companies in the COVID-19 crisis

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

scoreboard - EU PL ABS COVID19 RESPONSE FOR SMES&MIDCAPS
Publication Date
1 Sep 2020
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
133221926
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20200267
Last update
2 Sep 2020
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Countries
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related EFSI register
02/09/2020 - EU PL ABS COVID19 RESPONSE FOR SMES&MIDCAPS
Other links
Summary sheet
LBBW COVID-19 ABS FOR SMES & MIDCAPS
Data sheet
LBBW COVID-19 ABS FOR SMES & MIDCAPS
Related press
Germany: EIB Group and LBBW join forces to support small and medium-sized companies in the COVID-19 crisis
Parent project
EU PL ABS COVID19 RESPONSE FOR SMES&MIDCAPS

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Germany: EIB Group and LBBW join forces to support small and medium-sized companies in the COVID-19 crisis
Other links
Related EFSI register
02/09/2020 - EU PL ABS COVID19 RESPONSE FOR SMES&MIDCAPS
Parent project
EU PL ABS COVID19 RESPONSE FOR SMES&MIDCAPS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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