IREN GREEN ENERGY LOAN

Summary sheet
Financing of the Promoter's 2021-2025 investments to expand and renovate the district heating network in Torino.
The operation is structured as a programme of investments. The district heating investments will be carried out in the Piemonte area in the city of Torino over 130 km. The investment includes the expansion of the district heating network in areas not yet served, a heat storage facility and the renovation of existing pipes. The project will increase the operational efficiency and reliability of the network for a larger number of clients.
The district heating network expansion is expected to fall under Annex 2 of the EIA directive (Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU) depending by the length and components an EIA is required. The EIAs are required for the components Torino Nord-Est and Torino Saturation.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been or will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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