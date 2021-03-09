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OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 2

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 65,368,911.68
Countries
Sector(s)
Ireland : € 65,368,911.68
Energy : € 65,368,911.68
Signature date(s)
21/09/2021 : € 2,850,000
21/09/2021 : € 62,518,911.68
Other links
Related public register
09/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 2 - EIA Report - Photomontages
Related public register
12/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 2 - Supplemental EIS
Related public register
10/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 2 - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
12/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 2 - Natura Impact Statement
Related public register
12/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 2 - Appendix to Supplementary EIS
Related public register
22/02/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 2
Related public register
21/02/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 2 - Environmental Impact Statement

Summary sheet

Release date
30 September 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/09/2021
20200396
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 2
BORD NA MONA PLC,ELECTRICITY SUPPLY BOARD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 65 million
EUR 150 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Construction and operation of an onshore wind farm with a total capacity of 83MW in County Mayo, Ireland.

The project will contribute to meeting the EU and Irish targets for energy generated from renewable energy sources.

Additionality and Impact

The financing of the project through the EIB will support the deployment of new renewable energy capacity in the Northwest of Ireland (a Cohesion region); crucial for the achievement of the targets set out in the National Energy and Climate Plan. The financing of this project also contributes to EIB's lending priority objectives on Renewable Energy, Climate Action, Environmental Sustainability (Pollution Prevention Control) as well as economic and social Cohesion.The project produces electricity from low carbon sources (onshore wind) and thereby reduces carbon emissions and air pollution, compared with fossil-fuel generation. It thus addresses the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities. The generated electricity will receive support through a two-sided contract-for-difference floating premium stemming from a competitive auction process. As the project relies partially on revenues from the market, in a sector characterised by incomplete markets, the project improves market efficiency and competition.The operation is expected to yield good quality and results, due to avoided carbon emissions, fair employment creation and adequate governance arrangements by the promoter. The EIB's contribution will be most visible on the financial contribution side by accelerating the fundraising process and crowding in other financiers.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is fully consented following an environmental impact assessment (EIA) process. The project has no significant negative impact on the integrity of any nature conservation site.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU), with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
09/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 2 - EIA Report - Photomontages
12/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 2 - Supplemental EIS
10/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 2 - Non Technical Summary
12/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 2 - Natura Impact Statement
12/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 2 - Appendix to Supplementary EIS
22/02/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 2
21/02/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 2 - Environmental Impact Statement

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 2 - EIA Report - Photomontages
Publication Date
9 Mar 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
139392796
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200396
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 2 - Supplemental EIS
Publication Date
12 Mar 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
139570698
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200396
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 2 - Non Technical Summary
Publication Date
10 Mar 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
139246412
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200396
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 2 - Natura Impact Statement
Publication Date
12 Mar 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
139570594
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200396
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 2 - Appendix to Supplementary EIS
Publication Date
12 Mar 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
139572154
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200396
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 2
Publication Date
22 Feb 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
138785735
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200396
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 2 - Environmental Impact Statement
Publication Date
21 Feb 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
139260028
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200396
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
09/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 2 - EIA Report - Photomontages
Related public register
12/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 2 - Supplemental EIS
Related public register
10/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 2 - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
12/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 2 - Natura Impact Statement
Related public register
12/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 2 - Appendix to Supplementary EIS
Related public register
22/02/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 2
Related public register
21/02/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 2 - Environmental Impact Statement
Other links
Summary sheet
OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 2
Data sheet
OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 2

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications