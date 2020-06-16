Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

PFR COVID-19 SUPPORT TO SMES IN POLAND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 554,614,066.6
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 554,614,066.6
Credit lines : € 554,614,066.6
Signature date(s)
3/12/2020 : € 111,774,305.3
29/01/2021 : € 220,731,061.3
5/02/2021 : € 222,108,700
Other links
Related press
Poland: The Polish Development Fund issued bonds worth PLN 500 million for the EIB

Summary sheet

Release date
16 June 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/12/2020
20200388
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PFR COVID-19 SUPPORT TO SMES IN POLAND
ACCEPTABLE BANK(S)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 554 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project, which is part of the EIB's immediate economic response to the COVID-19 pandemic, will support the Polish Development Fund to cover the financial needs of SMEs and midcaps in the country that have been affected by the crisis. The whole Polish Development Fund programme is estimated to provide subsidies to 670k SMEs.

The aim is to enhance access to finance for eligible projects carried out by SMEs and midcaps under the COVID-19 initiatives. Through subsidised loans, the programme will finance the working capital needs of the target beneficiaries, which will enable them to continue running their businessess and thus maintain as many jobs as possible.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Other links
Related press
Poland: The Polish Development Fund issued bonds worth PLN 500 million for the EIB

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: The Polish Development Fund issued bonds worth PLN 500 million for the EIB
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications