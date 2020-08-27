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JORDAN COVID-19 PUBLIC HEALTHCARE LOAN

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 49,465,258.92
Countries
Sector(s)
Jordan : € 49,465,258.92
Health : € 49,465,258.92
Signature date(s)
6/06/2024 : € 990,000
23/12/2020 : € 48,475,258.92
(*) Including a € 990,000 Investment Grants provided by the ECONOMIC RESILIENCE INITIATIVE FUND
Other links
Related public register
17/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - JORDAN COVID-19 PUBLIC HEALTHCARE LOAN
Related press
Jordan: #Team Europe - EIB supports healthcare sector
Parent project
NC COVID-19 PUBLIC HEALTHCARE PROGRAMME LOAN

Summary sheet

Release date
27 August 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/12/2020
20200381
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
JORDAN COVID-19 PUBLIC HEALTHCARE LOAN
MINISTRY OF HEALTH - HASHEMITE KINGDOM OF JORDAN
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 51 million
EUR 60 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Health - Human health and social work activities
Description
Objectives

The project aims to mitigate the impacts of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic by providing financing towards a range of eligible measures to support the health emergency response and pandemic preparedness interventions in Jordan.

The project consists of the financing of certain interventions aimed at strengthening the emergency response to the COVID-19 crisis, as well as the financing of pandemic preparedness medium-term interventions included in the national response plans.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Promoter will implement the project in accordance with the Bank's Environmental and Social Principles and Standards.

The Promoter will implement the project in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Related documents
17/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - JORDAN COVID-19 PUBLIC HEALTHCARE LOAN
Related projects
Parent project
NC COVID-19 PUBLIC HEALTHCARE PROGRAMME LOAN
Other links
Related press
Jordan: #Team Europe - EIB supports healthcare sector

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - JORDAN COVID-19 PUBLIC HEALTHCARE LOAN
Publication Date
17 Nov 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130356287
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200381
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Jordan
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - JORDAN COVID-19 PUBLIC HEALTHCARE LOAN
Other links
Summary sheet
JORDAN COVID-19 PUBLIC HEALTHCARE LOAN
Data sheet
JORDAN COVID-19 PUBLIC HEALTHCARE LOAN
Related press
Jordan: #Team Europe - EIB supports healthcare sector
Parent project
NC COVID-19 PUBLIC HEALTHCARE PROGRAMME LOAN

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Jordan: #Team Europe - EIB supports healthcare sector
Other links
Related public register
17/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - JORDAN COVID-19 PUBLIC HEALTHCARE LOAN
Parent project
NC COVID-19 PUBLIC HEALTHCARE PROGRAMME LOAN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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