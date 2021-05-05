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TELEKOM SRBIJA BROADBAND EVOLUTION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 70,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Serbia : € 70,000,000
Telecom : € 70,000,000
Signature date(s)
10/12/2021 : € 70,000,000
Other links
Related public register
01/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TELEKOM SRBIJA BROADBAND EVOLUTION

Summary sheet

Release date
5 May 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/12/2021
20200368
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TELEKOM SRBIJA BROADBAND EVOLUTION
PREDUZECE ZA TELEKOMUNIKACIJE TELEKOM SRBIJA AD BEOGRAD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 70 million
EUR 147 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project relates to the design and early rollout of a 5G mobile telecommunications network throughout Serbia as well as the densification and upgrade of the commercial 4G network. The project will be rolled out throughout the country and includes the deployment of the physical infrastructure (antennas, power and cooling facilities) and the active Radio Access Network equipment. The project also includes investments in the transmission and backhauling network to the mobile sites to cater for the increased bandwidth requirements at the sites.

The project is fully aligned with the EIB External Lending Mandate (ELM) 2014-2020, which aims to finance investment projects in the areas of social, environmental, and economic infrastructure, including telecommunications and broadband network infrastructure. The project's objectives target the increase of the competitiveness of the electronic communications market, the development of a wide range of services available to the end users and the deployment of ultra-fast broadband connections. The project supports the country's Development Strategy for New Generation Network up to 2023 that promotes the development and take-up of 5G technologies.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Investments in mobile telecommunications networks do not fall under Annexes of Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU and are therefore not subject to a mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Related documents
01/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TELEKOM SRBIJA BROADBAND EVOLUTION

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TELEKOM SRBIJA BROADBAND EVOLUTION
Publication Date
1 Jul 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
141056379
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200368
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Serbia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
01/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TELEKOM SRBIJA BROADBAND EVOLUTION
Other links
Summary sheet
TELEKOM SRBIJA BROADBAND EVOLUTION
Data sheet
TELEKOM SRBIJA BROADBAND EVOLUTION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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