TELEKOM SRBIJA BROADBAND EVOLUTION

Summary sheet
The project relates to the design and early rollout of a 5G mobile telecommunications network throughout Serbia as well as the densification and upgrade of the commercial 4G network. The project will be rolled out throughout the country and includes the deployment of the physical infrastructure (antennas, power and cooling facilities) and the active Radio Access Network equipment. The project also includes investments in the transmission and backhauling network to the mobile sites to cater for the increased bandwidth requirements at the sites.
The project is fully aligned with the EIB External Lending Mandate (ELM) 2014-2020, which aims to finance investment projects in the areas of social, environmental, and economic infrastructure, including telecommunications and broadband network infrastructure. The project's objectives target the increase of the competitiveness of the electronic communications market, the development of a wide range of services available to the end users and the deployment of ultra-fast broadband connections. The project supports the country's Development Strategy for New Generation Network up to 2023 that promotes the development and take-up of 5G technologies.
Investments in mobile telecommunications networks do not fall under Annexes of Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU and are therefore not subject to a mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment.
The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.
This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.