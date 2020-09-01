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MONTEPIO ABS COVID19 LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 71,018,877.2
Countries
Sector(s)
Portugal : € 71,018,877.2
Credit lines : € 71,018,877.2
Signature date(s)
18/12/2020 : € 71,018,877.2
Other links
Related EFSI register
02/09/2020 - EU PL ABS COVID19 RESPONSE FOR SMES&MIDCAPS
Parent project
EU PL ABS COVID19 RESPONSE FOR SMES&MIDCAPS

Summary sheet

Release date
13 October 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/12/2020
20200352
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MONTEPIO ABS COVID19 LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS
CAIXA ECONOMICA MONTEPIO GERAL CAIXA ECONOMICA BANCARIA SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 71 million
EUR 300 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The operation will support the implementation of urgent response measures aiming to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in Portugal by means of a capital relief transaction achieved through an EIB guarantee to a mezzanine tranche of a synthetic securitisation (corporate loans portfolio), aimed at supporting the financing of new loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps dedicated to fund investments, working capital and liquidity needs.

Financing of small/medium projects carried out by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Portugal.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Related documents
02/09/2020 - EU PL ABS COVID19 RESPONSE FOR SMES&MIDCAPS
Related projects
Parent project
EU PL ABS COVID19 RESPONSE FOR SMES&MIDCAPS

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

scoreboard - EU PL ABS COVID19 RESPONSE FOR SMES&MIDCAPS
Publication Date
1 Sep 2020
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
133221926
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20200267
Last update
2 Sep 2020
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Countries
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related EFSI register
02/09/2020 - EU PL ABS COVID19 RESPONSE FOR SMES&MIDCAPS
Other links
Summary sheet
MONTEPIO ABS COVID19 LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS
Data sheet
MONTEPIO ABS COVID19 LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS
Parent project
EU PL ABS COVID19 RESPONSE FOR SMES&MIDCAPS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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