Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

SENNDER (EGF VD)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 35,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 5,000,000
Poland : € 6,000,000
Germany : € 8,000,000
Spain : € 8,000,000
Italy : € 8,000,000
Services : € 35,000,000
Signature date(s)
6/09/2021 : € 5,000,000
6/09/2021 : € 6,000,000
6/09/2021 : € 8,000,000
6/09/2021 : € 8,000,000
6/09/2021 : € 8,000,000
Other links
Related public register
25/03/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SENNDER (EGF VD)
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SENNDER (EGF VD)
Related story
To grow big, support small

Summary sheet

Release date
3 February 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/09/2021
20200342
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SENNDER (EGF VD)
SENNDER GMBH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 35 million
EUR 88 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The borrower is a digital freight forwarder that connects large shippers with small independent carriers using software technology. The project supports the further development of the company's platform automation and capabilities for network optimisation, better carrier routing as well as other investment into research and development (R&D) and market expansion.

The project will help the Promoter to further develop the capabilities of its digital freight-forwarding platform and support the international expansion of the business. The developments are expected to support the transparency and efficiency in logistics processes, enabling better utilisation of existing road carrier capacities and a reduction in empty kilometres travelled.

Additionality and Impact

The project contributes to the policy objective of innovation and digitalisation by supporting an innovative software start-up offering a digital freight-forwarding platform. The financed developments lead to positive RDI externalities by supporting transparency and efficiency in logistics processes, enabling better utilisation of existing carrier capacities and road infrastructures in the EU. EIB provides the SME with tailored venture debt financing, enabling the company's sustainable growth and technological edge.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project activities do not fall under Annexes I and II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU, and are therefore not subject to a mandatory environmental impact assessment (EIA). The activities included in the scope of the project will be performed in existing buildings and are not expected to have any relevant environmental impact. The Bank's services will review during the project appraisal any other environmental details of the project.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation, then the Bank would require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation.

Related documents
25/03/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SENNDER (EGF VD)
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SENNDER (EGF VD)
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SENNDER (EGF VD)
Publication Date
25 Mar 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135367508
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200342
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Germany
Italy
Poland
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SENNDER (EGF VD)
Publication Date
30 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
224769396
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20200342
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Germany
Italy
Poland
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
25/03/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SENNDER (EGF VD)
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SENNDER (EGF VD)
Other links
Summary sheet
SENNDER (EGF VD)
Data sheet
SENNDER (EGF VD)
Related story
To grow big, support small

News & Stories

Link to source
Related story
To grow big, support small
Other links
Related public register
25/03/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SENNDER (EGF VD)
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SENNDER (EGF VD)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications