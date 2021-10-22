KOMERCNI BANKA COVID19 RESPONSE FOR SME&MIDCAPS

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
An operation created for repurposing and transfer of the balance available under the KOMERCNI BANKA ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL - PF4EE (2015-0174) loan to COVID-19 response for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in the Czech Republic.
Financing of small/medium projects carried out by SMEs and mid-caps. This operation will contribute to mitigating the negative economic effects of COVID-19.
The project addresses socio-economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic through loans to the SMEs and Midcaps in the Czech Republic.
With the expectation of approximately 80% of the funds being allocated to investments in Cohesion regions (i.e. all regions expect the Prague region in Czech Republic), the proposed operation also falls under the scope of the EU objectives through its contribution to regional development, helping reduce regional disparities and towards increasing competitiveness and productivity of SMEs and Midcaps.
Komercni Banka ("KB") is a subsidiary of Société Générale ("SG") and a well-known counterpart to EIB with a successful track-record of allocating EIB operations in Czech Republic and Slovakia. KB is in the banks top three ranking in the Czech Republic in terms of assets, with a strong position in corporate banking and a market share of around 18% in total lending as of March 2021.
The financing for this operation consists of the repurposed balance available under the KOMERCNI BANKA ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL - PF4EE (2015-0174) loan.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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