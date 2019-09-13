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MINORYX (EGFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 25,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 25,000,000
Health : € 25,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/10/2020 : € 12,500,000
16/10/2020 : € 12,500,000
Other links
Related public register
26/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MINORYX (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Related press
Spain: EIB provides Minoryx with up to €25 million to support development of breakthrough therapies in orphan neurodegenerative diseases

Summary sheet

Release date
22 January 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/10/2020
20200292
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MINORYX (EGFF)
MINORYX THERAPEUTICS SL
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 25 million
EUR 53 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Health - Human health and social work activities
Description
Objectives

Financing novel therapies for orphan genetic diseases of the central nervous system (CNS) with high unmet medical need.

The proposed transaction will support research and development (R&D) investments that are required in order to further advance the Promoter's product pipeline and bring the products to market.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project mainly concerns investments in R&D that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during the appraisal.

The Promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement. However, the Promoter's procurement procedures are expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank's services will verify details during the project due diligence.

Related documents
26/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MINORYX (EGFF)
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB provides Minoryx with up to €25 million to support development of breakthrough therapies in orphan neurodegenerative diseases

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MINORYX (EGFF)
Publication Date
26 Jan 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
132248920
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200292
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Publication Date
13 Sep 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
122912044
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180667
Last update
19 Aug 2020
Sector(s)
Services
Countries
Bulgaria, Kenya, Ghana, Mexico, Philippines
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
26/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MINORYX (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Summary sheet
MINORYX (EGFF)
Data sheet
MINORYX (EGFF)
Related press
Spain: EIB provides Minoryx with up to €25 million to support development of breakthrough therapies in orphan neurodegenerative diseases

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB provides Minoryx with up to €25 million to support development of breakthrough therapies in orphan neurodegenerative diseases
Other links
Related public register
26/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MINORYX (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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