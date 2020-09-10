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VALEO RDI FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLES AND CAR SAFETY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 600,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 6,000,000
Spain : € 6,000,000
Ireland : € 72,000,000
Czechia : € 96,000,000
Germany : € 156,000,000
France : € 264,000,000
Industry : € 600,000,000
Signature date(s)
4/02/2021 : € 3,000,000
15/07/2021 : € 3,000,000
4/02/2021 : € 3,000,000
15/07/2021 : € 3,000,000
4/02/2021 : € 36,000,000
15/07/2021 : € 36,000,000
4/02/2021 : € 48,000,000
15/07/2021 : € 48,000,000
4/02/2021 : € 78,000,000
15/07/2021 : € 78,000,000
4/02/2021 : € 132,000,000
15/07/2021 : € 132,000,000
Other links
Related public register
26/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VALEO RDI FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLES AND CAR SAFETY
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VALEO RDI FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLES AND CAR SAFETY
Related press
France: EIB approves 600 million euros in financing for Valeo's research projects related to technologies designed to reduce CO2 emissions and improve active safety

Summary sheet

Release date
10 September 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/02/2021
20200278
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
VALEO RDI FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLES AND CAR SAFETY
VALEO
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 600 million
EUR 1426 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the promoter's research, development and innovation activities in advanced technologies aiming to increase the levels of Decarbonisation and Safety in passenger vehicles. The project will be implemented in the period 2020-2024 at the promoter's research and development centres located in France, Germany, Czech Republic, Ireland, Belgium and Spain.

The project will help to strengthen the company's technology competence and contribute to the ongoing transformation of the automotive industry driven by the following revolutions: - "greener" mobility based on powertrain electrification; - safer mobility based on advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous cars.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments for research and development activities to be carried out in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope of activity, for which an EIA is not required by the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU. The implementation of this project is expected to lead to the development and adoption of zero-emission, safer and connected vehicle technologies and to the deployment of a more sustainable transport system in Europe.

The promoter has been assessed by EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
26/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VALEO RDI FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLES AND CAR SAFETY
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VALEO RDI FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLES AND CAR SAFETY
Other links
Related press
France: EIB approves 600 million euros in financing for Valeo's research projects related to technologies designed to reduce CO2 emissions and improve active safety

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VALEO RDI FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLES AND CAR SAFETY
Publication Date
26 Nov 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131343628
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200278
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Czechia
France
Germany
Ireland
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VALEO RDI FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLES AND CAR SAFETY
Publication Date
30 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
254568272
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20200278
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Czechia
France
Germany
Ireland
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
26/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VALEO RDI FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLES AND CAR SAFETY
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VALEO RDI FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLES AND CAR SAFETY
Other links
Summary sheet
VALEO RDI FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLES AND CAR SAFETY
Data sheet
VALEO RDI FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLES AND CAR SAFETY
Related press
France: EIB approves 600 million euros in financing for Valeo's research projects related to technologies designed to reduce CO2 emissions and improve active safety

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: EIB approves 600 million euros in financing for Valeo's research projects related to technologies designed to reduce CO2 emissions and improve active safety
Other links
Related public register
26/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VALEO RDI FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLES AND CAR SAFETY
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VALEO RDI FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLES AND CAR SAFETY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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