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ING BANK COVID19 ENHANCED SME AND MIDCAP SUPPORT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 340,112,885.7
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 340,112,885.7
Credit lines : € 340,112,885.7
Signature date(s)
8/12/2020 : € 120,745,107.08
8/12/2020 : € 219,367,778.62
Other links
Related EFSI register
21/10/2020 - BENELUX COVID-19 ENHANCED SME AND MIDCAP SUPPORT

Summary sheet

Release date
11 January 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/12/2020
20200252
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ING BANK COVID19 ENHANCED SME AND MIDCAP SUPPORT
ING BANK NV
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 340 million
EUR 1347 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

EIB guarantee instrument to support new lending to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in the Benelux countries (Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg) with a focus on final beneficiaries affected by COVID-19.

EIB guarantee instrument to support new lending to SMEs and mid-caps.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Related documents
21/10/2020 - BENELUX COVID-19 ENHANCED SME AND MIDCAP SUPPORT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

scoreboard - BENELUX COVID-19 ENHANCED SME AND MIDCAP SUPPORT
Publication Date
20 Oct 2020
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
134292359
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20200252
Last update
21 Oct 2020
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Countries
The Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related EFSI register
21/10/2020 - BENELUX COVID-19 ENHANCED SME AND MIDCAP SUPPORT
Other links
Summary sheet
ING BANK COVID19 ENHANCED SME AND MIDCAP SUPPORT
Data sheet
ING BANK COVID19 ENHANCED SME AND MIDCAP SUPPORT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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