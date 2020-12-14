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BAWAG PSK URBAN DEVELOPMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 150,000,000
Urban development : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/12/2023 : € 50,000,000
14/12/2020 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
19/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BAWAG PSK URBAN DEVELOPMENT

Summary sheet

Release date
15 December 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/12/2020
20200238
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BAWAG PSK URBAN DEVELOPMENT
BAWAG PSK BANK FUER ARBEIT UND WIRTSCHAFT UND OESTERREICHISCHE POSTSPARKASSE AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 350 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project is structured as an intermediated Framework Loan (FL) to support construction and modernisation of urban infrastructure and services in Austrian municipalities.

Intermediated Framework Loan promoted by BAWAG for the financing of urban development and social infrastructure sub-projects in Austria with the final beneficiaries being public sector entities.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Related documents
19/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BAWAG PSK URBAN DEVELOPMENT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BAWAG PSK URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Publication Date
19 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133692590
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200238
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
19/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BAWAG PSK URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Other links
Summary sheet
BAWAG PSK URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Data sheet
BAWAG PSK URBAN DEVELOPMENT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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