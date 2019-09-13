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ONCOPEPTIDES (EGFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 40,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Sweden : € 40,000,000
Services : € 40,000,000
Signature date(s)
14/10/2020 : € 20,000,000
14/10/2020 : € 20,000,000
Other links
Related public register
26/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ONCOPEPTIDES (EGFF)
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ONCOPEPTIDES (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Related press
Sweden: EU backs cancer treatment research with quasi equity investment

Summary sheet

Release date
23 October 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/10/2020
20200235
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ONCOPEPTIDES (EGFF)
ONCOPEPTIDES AB (PUBL)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 40 million
EUR 166 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Services - Professional, scientific and technical activities
Description
Objectives

Quasi equity financing to Oncopeptides - a publicly listed Swedish biotech developing targeted therapies for difficult-to-treat haematological diseases such as Relapsed and Refractory Multiple Myeloma.

The proposed transaction will support research and development (R&D) investments required to bring a melflufen programme to market, addressing a high unmet medical need, Multiple Myeloma (a rare form of cancer), in a growing patient population. In addition, it will support the company's development of its drug pipeline, preserving and cultivating highly skilled employment opportunities.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Promoter's investments concern research, development and innovation activities that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details verified during appraisal.

The Promoter is a public company, not operating in the utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority; thus the project is not covered by EU directives on procurement. However, the Promoter's procurement procedures are expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank's services verified details during the project due diligence.

Comments

The company is publicly listed: any communication to be withheld until after signature of the finance contract and coordination with the company.

Related documents
26/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ONCOPEPTIDES (EGFF)
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ONCOPEPTIDES (EGFF)
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Related press
Sweden: EU backs cancer treatment research with quasi equity investment

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ONCOPEPTIDES (EGFF)
Publication Date
26 Nov 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131132074
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200235
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ONCOPEPTIDES (EGFF)
Publication Date
31 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
253199859
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20200235
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Publication Date
13 Sep 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
122912044
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180667
Last update
19 Aug 2020
Sector(s)
Services
Countries
Bulgaria, Kenya, Ghana, Mexico, Philippines
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
26/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ONCOPEPTIDES (EGFF)
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ONCOPEPTIDES (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Summary sheet
ONCOPEPTIDES (EGFF)
Data sheet
ONCOPEPTIDES (EGFF)
Related press
Sweden: EU backs cancer treatment research with quasi equity investment

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Sweden: EU backs cancer treatment research with quasi equity investment
Other links
Related public register
26/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ONCOPEPTIDES (EGFF)
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ONCOPEPTIDES (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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