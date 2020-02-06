POLAND RURAL DEVELOPMENT CO-FINANCING II

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Summary sheet
- Agriculture, fisheries, forestry - Agriculture, forestry and fishing
The project comprises of support to selected measures of the Polish Rural Development Programme (RDP) during the period 2020-2023.
The project is intended to result in improved environmental management of agricultural and forest lands across Poland as well as enhanced ecosystem health, resource efficiency and improved rural livelihoods. The project will generate economic benefits in terms of employment and rural development. The programme also provides substantial support to investments by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in upgrades to agricultural production and food processing, particularly in higher value-added and labour-intensive spheres of production, including livestock (dairy, pork, beef) and orchards, thus also supporting employment and income generation, especially in rural areas.
Poland has identified farm viability, competitiveness and sustainable forest management as its main priority area in its 2014-2020 RDP. In addition, (1) restoring, preserving and enhancing ecosystems in agriculture and forestry; and (2) social inclusion, poverty reduction and economic development in rural areas are also significant programme priorities. By financing investments underpinning these priorities, the project is expected to support the delivery of multiple social and environmental benefits. All investments envisaged under the RDP are subject to applicable EU environmental and social regulations and a Strategic Environmental Assessment was therefore conducted as part of the process of RDP preparation. In addition, certain activities (sub-projects) may require an environmental impact assessment (EIA), subject to the determination of the competent authority and in accordance with relevant applicable EU environmental regulations. Furthermore, where an action may affect a Natura 2000 site, as designated according to Habitats and/or Birds directives, or where such action may be subject to other EU environmental regulation, including but not limited to the nitrates, water framework and flood risks directives, the Bank will require the Promoter to follow the directives' procedures, as transposed into national law.
The Bank will require that the Promoter ensure that contracts for implementation of the sub-projects shall be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, (Directives 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
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