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POLAND RURAL DEVELOPMENT CO-FINANCING II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 700,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 700,000,000
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry : € 700,000,000
Signature date(s)
2/03/2021 : € 200,000,000
21/12/2020 : € 500,000,000
Other links
Related public register
29/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLAND RURAL DEVELOPMENT CO-FINANCING II
Related press
Poland rural development co-financing

Summary sheet

Release date
28 October 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/12/2020
20200206
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
POLAND RURAL DEVELOPMENT CO-FINANCING II
REPUBLIC OF POLAND
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 700 million
EUR 3722 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises of support to selected measures of the Polish Rural Development Programme (RDP) during the period 2020-2023.

The project is intended to result in improved environmental management of agricultural and forest lands across Poland as well as enhanced ecosystem health, resource efficiency and improved rural livelihoods. The project will generate economic benefits in terms of employment and rural development. The programme also provides substantial support to investments by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in upgrades to agricultural production and food processing, particularly in higher value-added and labour-intensive spheres of production, including livestock (dairy, pork, beef) and orchards, thus also supporting employment and income generation, especially in rural areas.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Poland has identified farm viability, competitiveness and sustainable forest management as its main priority area in its 2014-2020 RDP. In addition, (1) restoring, preserving and enhancing ecosystems in agriculture and forestry; and (2) social inclusion, poverty reduction and economic development in rural areas are also significant programme priorities. By financing investments underpinning these priorities, the project is expected to support the delivery of multiple social and environmental benefits. All investments envisaged under the RDP are subject to applicable EU environmental and social regulations and a Strategic Environmental Assessment was therefore conducted as part of the process of RDP preparation. In addition, certain activities (sub-projects) may require an environmental impact assessment (EIA), subject to the determination of the competent authority and in accordance with relevant applicable EU environmental regulations. Furthermore, where an action may affect a Natura 2000 site, as designated according to Habitats and/or Birds directives, or where such action may be subject to other EU environmental regulation, including but not limited to the nitrates, water framework and flood risks directives, the Bank will require the Promoter to follow the directives' procedures, as transposed into national law.

The Bank will require that the Promoter ensure that contracts for implementation of the sub-projects shall be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, (Directives 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
29/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLAND RURAL DEVELOPMENT CO-FINANCING II
Other links
Related press
Poland rural development co-financing

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLAND RURAL DEVELOPMENT CO-FINANCING II
Publication Date
29 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133522281
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200206
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
29/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLAND RURAL DEVELOPMENT CO-FINANCING II
Other links
Summary sheet
POLAND RURAL DEVELOPMENT CO-FINANCING II
Data sheet
POLAND RURAL DEVELOPMENT CO-FINANCING II
Related press
Poland rural development co-financing

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland rural development co-financing
Other links
Related public register
29/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLAND RURAL DEVELOPMENT CO-FINANCING II

General enquiries and comments

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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