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CORTICAL ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (EGFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 7,500,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 7,500,000
Services : € 7,500,000
Signature date(s)
8/01/2021 : € 3,750,000
8/01/2021 : € 3,750,000
Other links
Related public register
02/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CORTICAL ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (EGFF)
Related public register
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CORTICAL ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Related press
Austria: EIB provides €7.5 million to artificial intelligence software innovator Cortical.io

Summary sheet

Release date
30 June 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/01/2021
20200205
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CORTICAL ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (EGFF)
CORTICAL.IO AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 8 million
EUR 27 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Cortical Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a software company developing innovative artificial intelligence technology that can interpret and process human language text. In addition to key words, the solution is capable of performing search and analysis based on meanings of sentences. Current applications include smart search and classification of information in contracts and emails, and the technology has potentially many additional applications. The project covers Research, development and innovation (RDI) and capital expenditures activities, including operational investments that support the company's growth.

The proposed EIB Venture Debt financing will help to develop further an advanced AI based Natural Language Understanding and Processing technology, maintain its early mover advantage in the field, scale up its business and pursue its growth strategy and geographical diversification.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in RDI. The activities are not listed in any annexes of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU and will be carried out in existing facilities already authorised that will not change their scope due to the project, and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA). The EIB's Services will review during the project appraisal any other environmental details of the project.

The company is a private sector company not operating in the utilities sector and not having status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by the EU Public Procurement Directives.

Related documents
02/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CORTICAL ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (EGFF)
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CORTICAL ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (EGFF)
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Related press
Austria: EIB provides €7.5 million to artificial intelligence software innovator Cortical.io

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CORTICAL ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (EGFF)
Publication Date
2 Oct 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
132055172
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200205
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CORTICAL ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (EGFF)
Publication Date
28 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
190165662
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20200205
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Publication Date
13 Sep 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
122912044
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180667
Last update
19 Aug 2020
Sector(s)
Services
Countries
Bulgaria, Kenya, Ghana, Mexico, Philippines
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CORTICAL ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (EGFF)
Related public register
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CORTICAL ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Summary sheet
CORTICAL ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (EGFF)
Data sheet
CORTICAL ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (EGFF)
Related press
Austria: EIB provides €7.5 million to artificial intelligence software innovator Cortical.io

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Austria: EIB provides €7.5 million to artificial intelligence software innovator Cortical.io
Other links
Related public register
02/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CORTICAL ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (EGFF)
Related public register
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CORTICAL ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY

General enquiries and comments

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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