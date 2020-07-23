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AFFORDABLE HOUSING AUSTRIA ERSTE BANK (PL)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 150,000,000
Urban development : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/06/2021 : € 50,000,000
23/07/2020 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
26/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AFFORDABLE HOUSING AUSTRIA ERSTE BANK (PL)
Parent project
PL AFFORDABLE HOUSING AUSTRIA

Summary sheet

Release date
15 December 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/07/2020
20200195
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AFFORDABLE HOUSING AUSTRIA ERSTE BANK (PL)
ERSTE BANK DER OESTERREICHISCHEN SPARKASSEN AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 300 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Operation to finance social and affordable housing units in Austria. Final beneficiaries of the EIB financing will be limited-profit housing development companies, commercial property companies and local authorities.

The project aims to meet the high-demand for affordable housing in Austria, with a focus on urban areas. It will address the existing need stemming from low- and middle-income households.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with the relevant EU Directives has been verified as part of the appraisal process: EU Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. Applicable energy efficiency requirements in line with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings 2010/31/EU have also been assessed.

The Promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by the EU Public Procurement Directives. However, the housing projects will be developed by final beneficiaries (non-profit housing development companies, commercial property companies, local authorities), some of which (i.e. local authorities) will fall under public procurement rules. The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that final beneficiaries falling under the EU Public Procurement Directives comply with the EU Public Procurement Directives.

Related documents
26/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AFFORDABLE HOUSING AUSTRIA ERSTE BANK (PL)
Related projects
Parent project
PL AFFORDABLE HOUSING AUSTRIA

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AFFORDABLE HOUSING AUSTRIA ERSTE BANK (PL)
Publication Date
26 Jan 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130445173
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200195
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
26/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AFFORDABLE HOUSING AUSTRIA ERSTE BANK (PL)
Other links
Summary sheet
AFFORDABLE HOUSING AUSTRIA ERSTE BANK (PL)
Data sheet
AFFORDABLE HOUSING AUSTRIA ERSTE BANK (PL)
Parent project
PL AFFORDABLE HOUSING AUSTRIA

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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