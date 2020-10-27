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COVID19 DISASTER PREVENTION & CLIMATE ADAPTATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 595,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Greece : € 595,000,000
Health : € 86,156,000
Services : € 508,844,000
Signature date(s)
10/04/2024 : € 31,856,000
26/01/2021 : € 54,300,000
10/04/2024 : € 188,144,000
26/01/2021 : € 320,700,000
Other links
Related public register
29/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COVID19 DISASTER PREVENTION & CLIMATE ADAPTATION
Related sub-project
FIRE ENGINES FOR DISASTER PREVENTION IN GREECE
Related sub-project
AERIAL MEANS FOR DISASTER PREVENTION IN GREECE

Summary sheet

Release date
27 October 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/01/2021
20200182
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
COVID19 DISASTER PREVENTION & CLIMATE ADAPTATION
HELLENIC REPUBLIC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 595 million
EUR 861 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Services - Public administration and defence; compulsory social security
  • Health - Human health and social work activities
Description
Objectives

The project is structured as a framework loan that will completely reshape and strengthen the operational and administrative capabilities of the Civil Protection mechanism in Greece. It will significantly upgrade the effectiveness of its intervention for disaster prevention and preparedness, public health and environmental protection.

It is envisaged that the project will significantly upgrade the effectiveness of the interventions of the Civil Protection mechanism for disaster prevention and impact minimisation, public health and environmental protection. The proposed investments are a top priority for the Greek Government which has placed much emphasis on civil protection, especially given the devastating natural disasters that hit the country in recent years (deadly flash floods and wildfires in November 2017 and July 2018 respectively). In this regard, a new Civil Protection Law was issued on 4 February 2020, promoting an integrated approach to risk and emergency crisis managements, fire services, and civil protection volunteerism.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project comprises a multi-scheme operation classified as a Framework Loan and some of the schemes may eventually fall under Annex I or Annex II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU. Should any such scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 2009/147/EC), the Bank would require the Promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned Directives as transposed into the national law. It is a requirement that all schemes must be implemented in compliance with EU environmental legislation.

The Bank will require that the Promoter ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/24/EU, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
29/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COVID19 DISASTER PREVENTION & CLIMATE ADAPTATION
Related projects
Related sub-project
FIRE ENGINES FOR DISASTER PREVENTION IN GREECE
Related sub-project
AERIAL MEANS FOR DISASTER PREVENTION IN GREECE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COVID19 DISASTER PREVENTION & CLIMATE ADAPTATION
Publication Date
29 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133455572
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200182
Sector(s)
Services
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
29/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COVID19 DISASTER PREVENTION & CLIMATE ADAPTATION
Other links
Summary sheet
COVID19 DISASTER PREVENTION & CLIMATE ADAPTATION
Data sheet
COVID19 DISASTER PREVENTION & CLIMATE ADAPTATION
Related sub-project
FIRE ENGINES FOR DISASTER PREVENTION IN GREECE
Related sub-project
AERIAL MEANS FOR DISASTER PREVENTION IN GREECE

Photogallery

COVID19 Disaster Prevention & Climate Adaptation
COVID19 Disaster Prevention & Climate Adaptation
©EIB

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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