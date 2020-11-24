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BONI MEAT PRODUCTION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Bulgaria : € 30,000,000
Industry : € 3,300,000
Energy : € 3,600,000
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry : € 23,100,000
Signature date(s)
11/12/2020 : € 3,300,000
11/12/2020 : € 3,600,000
11/12/2020 : € 23,100,000
Other links
Related public register
09/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BONI MEAT PRODUCTION - ОЦЕНКА НА ВЪЗДЕЙСТВИЕТО ВЪРХУ ОКОЛНАТА СРЕДА
Related public register
29/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BONI MEAT PRODUCTION
Related press
Bulgaria: EIB and Boni Holding AD agree €30 million loan under Investment Plan for Europe
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN CENTRAL SOUTH EAST EUROPE

Summary sheet

Release date
24 November 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/12/2020
20200180
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BONI MEAT PRODUCTION
BONI HOLDING AD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 30 million
EUR 61 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project proposal consists of financing: (i) a greenfield pig rearing facility, (ii) the refurbishment of another pig rearing facility, (iii) the refurbishment of a pig slaughterhouse, (iv) a greenfield rendering facility, (v) two grain silos and (vi) solar panels.

The project aims to introduce best available process and automation technology to the company, which will allow substantial improvements in its energy consumption, as well as increase its production capacity and efficiency. The project will also create new employment and help secure existing employment in rural areas of Bulgaria and, therefore, contribute to the economy in a less developed region of EU.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Part of the project's investments fall under Annex I and II of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. The EIA procedure for the refurbishment of the pig rearing was completed according to Bulgarian/EU regulatory provisions and the required integrated environmental permit was issued. For the greenfield pig rearing, the bank is expecting to receive the EIA decision, the building and the integrated environmental permits. The refurbishment of the pig slaughterhouse falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU (amending 2011/92/EU). No EIA is required as the competent authority issued a screen-out decision (??-29-??/2019). According to this decision, the activity does not fall under the IED Directives (2010/75 EU). As the site will be slightly extended, the Promoter did receive a building permit on 1 October 2019 (PC-01-68). The construction of a new rendering facility in Lovech falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU (amending 2011/92/EU) and will be subject to a determination (screening) made by the competent authority to determine whether an EIA is required or not. The Bank is, therefore, expecting to receive the screen-out decision or the EIA report before the start of the project. For the grain silos and renewable energy, these investments would fall neither under the provisions of Annex I and II of the EIA Directives (nor their transposition into member state law), nor the IED (2010/75 EU). The Promoter applies strict animal welfare, hygiene and safety protocols that meet official EU and Bulgarian standards.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Related documents
09/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BONI MEAT PRODUCTION - ОЦЕНКА НА ВЪЗДЕЙСТВИЕТО ВЪРХУ ОКОЛНАТА СРЕДА
29/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BONI MEAT PRODUCTION
Related projects
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN CENTRAL SOUTH EAST EUROPE
Other links
Related press
Bulgaria: EIB and Boni Holding AD agree €30 million loan under Investment Plan for Europe

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BONI MEAT PRODUCTION - ОЦЕНКА НА ВЪЗДЕЙСТВИЕТО ВЪРХУ ОКОЛНАТА СРЕДА
Publication Date
9 Dec 2020
Document language
Bulgarian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133769441
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200180
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Industry
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Bulgaria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BONI MEAT PRODUCTION
Publication Date
29 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131473549
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200180
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Industry
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Bulgaria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
09/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BONI MEAT PRODUCTION - ОЦЕНКА НА ВЪЗДЕЙСТВИЕТО ВЪРХУ ОКОЛНАТА СРЕДА
Related public register
29/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BONI MEAT PRODUCTION
Other links
Summary sheet
BONI MEAT PRODUCTION
Data sheet
BONI MEAT PRODUCTION
Related press
Bulgaria: EIB and Boni Holding AD agree €30 million loan under Investment Plan for Europe
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN CENTRAL SOUTH EAST EUROPE

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Bulgaria: EIB and Boni Holding AD agree €30 million loan under Investment Plan for Europe
Other links
Related public register
09/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BONI MEAT PRODUCTION - ОЦЕНКА НА ВЪЗДЕЙСТВИЕТО ВЪРХУ ОКОЛНАТА СРЕДА
Related public register
29/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BONI MEAT PRODUCTION
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN CENTRAL SOUTH EAST EUROPE

Photogallery

Boni Meat Production
Boni Meat Production
©Boni

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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