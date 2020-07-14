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EASTERN UKRAINE ROAD CONNECTIVITY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ukraine : € 100,000,000
Transport : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
9/12/2020 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
26/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EASTERN UKRAINE ROAD CONNECTIVITY
Related press
Ukraine: The EIB invests €640 million to improve infrastructure resilience, public transport and road connections

Summary sheet

Release date
14 July 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 09/12/2020
20200171
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EASTERN UKRAINE ROAD CONNECTIVITY
STATE ROAD AGENCY OF UKRAINE (UKRAVTODOR)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 186 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project supports road rehabilitation and regional development in eastern Ukraine in the Luhansk region.

The investment loan would support investment in the reconstruction of regional roads T13 and R66 in the Luhansk oblast, therefore improving regional connectivity and strengthening the agricultural value chain due to improvements in the associated road infrastructure. The road investment will improve the regional road network with the objective of improving the quality of the road, creating safer road conditions and reducing environmental pollution through improved traffic flow.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Significant environmental or social risks are not expected and no adverse impact on nature conversation areas is foreseen. Compliance with the Bank's environmental and social standards will be assessed during the project appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant EU public procurement rules.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Related documents
26/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EASTERN UKRAINE ROAD CONNECTIVITY
Other links
Related press
Ukraine: The EIB invests €640 million to improve infrastructure resilience, public transport and road connections

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EASTERN UKRAINE ROAD CONNECTIVITY
Publication Date
26 Nov 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
132830769
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200171
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Ukraine
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
26/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EASTERN UKRAINE ROAD CONNECTIVITY
Other links
Summary sheet
EASTERN UKRAINE ROAD CONNECTIVITY
Data sheet
EASTERN UKRAINE ROAD CONNECTIVITY
Related press
Ukraine: The EIB invests €640 million to improve infrastructure resilience, public transport and road connections

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Ukraine: The EIB invests €640 million to improve infrastructure resilience, public transport and road connections
Other links
Related public register
26/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EASTERN UKRAINE ROAD CONNECTIVITY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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