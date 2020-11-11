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VULOG (FM)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 3,229,126.07
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 3,229,126.07
Transport : € 3,229,126.07
Signature date(s)
18/12/2020 : € 3,229,126.07
Other links
Related public register
13/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VULOG (FM)

Summary sheet

Release date
11 November 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/12/2020
20200170
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
VULOG (FM)
VU LOG SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 15 million
EUR 31 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Deployment of an information technology (IT) platform to be used by shared mobility services in the EU.

The project contributes to EU objectives of phasing out conventionally fuelled cars in urban transport, modal shift to more sustainable modes to reduce congestion and pollution in cities and the implementation of EU legislation on air quality (Directive 2008/50/EC) by reducing urban transport-related air pollution. The project supports Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 13 "Climate Action," SDG 11 "Sustainable cities and communities" and SDG 3 "Good health and well-being." By enabling the provision of electric mobility to travellers, the project also contributes to mobilising investment in electric vehicle (EV) industries and EV charging (EVC) infrastructure, thus improving the supply of electric mobility in the urban context.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project has a significant positive social and environmental impact. No significant negative environmental impact is expected (no environmental impact assessment (EIA) is required as project components do not fall under Annex I or II of EIA Directive). By facilitating EV shared mobility in European cities, the project has significant environmental benefits in terms of positive externalities, including the reduction of emissions of CO2, NOx and particulate matter (PM). No negative social impact is expected. The project is expected to yield significant positive impacts due to health benefits (i.e. reduction of air pollution) and improved road safety (i.e. dynamic pricing and warning schemes motivating users to drive carefully).

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company and hence is not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Related documents
13/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VULOG (FM)
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VULOG (FM)
Publication Date
13 Jan 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133527379
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200170
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VULOG (FM)
Other links
Summary sheet
VULOG (FM)
Data sheet
VULOG (FM)

Videos

Thumbnail: Reducing the number of cars in cities with innovative shared mobility solutions
Reducing the number of cars in cities with innovative shared mobility solutions
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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