VULOG (FM)

Summary sheet
Deployment of an information technology (IT) platform to be used by shared mobility services in the EU.
The project contributes to EU objectives of phasing out conventionally fuelled cars in urban transport, modal shift to more sustainable modes to reduce congestion and pollution in cities and the implementation of EU legislation on air quality (Directive 2008/50/EC) by reducing urban transport-related air pollution. The project supports Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 13 "Climate Action," SDG 11 "Sustainable cities and communities" and SDG 3 "Good health and well-being." By enabling the provision of electric mobility to travellers, the project also contributes to mobilising investment in electric vehicle (EV) industries and EV charging (EVC) infrastructure, thus improving the supply of electric mobility in the urban context.
The project has a significant positive social and environmental impact. No significant negative environmental impact is expected (no environmental impact assessment (EIA) is required as project components do not fall under Annex I or II of EIA Directive). By facilitating EV shared mobility in European cities, the project has significant environmental benefits in terms of positive externalities, including the reduction of emissions of CO2, NOx and particulate matter (PM). No negative social impact is expected. The project is expected to yield significant positive impacts due to health benefits (i.e. reduction of air pollution) and improved road safety (i.e. dynamic pricing and warning schemes motivating users to drive carefully).
The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company and hence is not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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