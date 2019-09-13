MAGAZINO ROBOTICS (EGFF)

Summary sheet
Magazino develops advanced robots for the use in warehouse and production logistics, able to perform manipulative tasks, navigate autonomously and safely collaborate with human workers, as well as the software to run machinery and robots alike. The financing supports the further development of the robots' behavioural intelligence and their application in new domains.
The project supports software and hardware developments in the area of autonomous mobile robots, increasing their range of applications in warehouse and production logistics. Industrial and e-commerce clients benefit from higher productivity, advanced safety, increased flexibility and better operational business resilience, e.g. during times of high demand fluctuation.
The activities to be financed are not listed in any annexes of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.
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