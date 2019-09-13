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MAGAZINO ROBOTICS (EGFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 12,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 12,000,000
Industry : € 12,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/09/2020 : € 6,000,000
23/09/2020 : € 6,000,000
Other links
Related public register
01/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MAGAZINO ROBOTICS (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Related press
Germany: EIB finances robotics company Magazino to expand ACROS.AI software

Summary sheet

Release date
8 September 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/09/2020
20200169
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MAGAZINO ROBOTICS (EGFF)
MAGAZINO GMBH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 12 million
EUR 33 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Magazino develops advanced robots for the use in warehouse and production logistics, able to perform manipulative tasks, navigate autonomously and safely collaborate with human workers, as well as the software to run machinery and robots alike. The financing supports the further development of the robots' behavioural intelligence and their application in new domains.

The project supports software and hardware developments in the area of autonomous mobile robots, increasing their range of applications in warehouse and production logistics. Industrial and e-commerce clients benefit from higher productivity, advanced safety, increased flexibility and better operational business resilience, e.g. during times of high demand fluctuation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The activities to be financed are not listed in any annexes of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Related documents
01/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MAGAZINO ROBOTICS (EGFF)
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Related press
Germany: EIB finances robotics company Magazino to expand ACROS.AI software

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MAGAZINO ROBOTICS (EGFF)
Publication Date
1 Oct 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131919689
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200169
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Publication Date
13 Sep 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
122912044
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180667
Last update
19 Aug 2020
Sector(s)
Services
Countries
Bulgaria, Kenya, Ghana, Mexico, Philippines
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
01/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MAGAZINO ROBOTICS (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Summary sheet
MAGAZINO ROBOTICS (EGFF)
Data sheet
MAGAZINO ROBOTICS (EGFF)
Related press
Germany: EIB finances robotics company Magazino to expand ACROS.AI software

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Germany: EIB finances robotics company Magazino to expand ACROS.AI software
Other links
Related public register
01/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MAGAZINO ROBOTICS (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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