Affordable Passive House Living Space Innsbruck

Summary sheet
The project will finance the construction of highly energy efficient social housing units in the city of Innsbruck.
The affordable housing units will be built using higher energy efficiency standard, therefore expected to reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.
It is expected that these housing units will perform at least 20% better than the Nearly-Zero Energy Building (NZEB) standard set by the current Austrian regulation,The project will be aligned with the EU Directive (2018/844/EU) amending the 2010 Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (Directive 2010/31/EU) and Directive 2018/2002/EU amending Directive 2012/27/EU on energy efficiency. During the construction stage, the project implementation may lead to increased noise and vibration level and may affect quality air. Adequate mitigation measures will be implemented together with the enforcement of best practices. The project impacts at construction stage will be reversible and temporary at a level that are deemed acceptable. The EIB will review the environmental and social permitting as well as building permits issuance to ensure compliance with EIB standards.
The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
Photogallery
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.